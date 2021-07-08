Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Trailer: Farrell, O’Connell In “North Water”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC+ has premiered the official trailer for the dark period ice-whaling drama series “The North Water” starring Colin Farrell, Jack O’Connell and Stephen Graham. Based on the Man Booker Prize long-listed novel by Ian McGuire, the five-part series tells the story of Patrick Sumner (O’Connell), a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic in the late 1850s.

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Graham
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Andrew Haigh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Far North#Drama Series#Amc#The Man Booker Prize#Harpooner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
Related
MoviesRochester Sentinel

Roush Review: A Harrowing Journey Into the Icy ‘North Water’

Here’s a cure for the sweltering dog days of summer: a journey into the icy Arctic, courtesy of an ill-fated whaling expedition replete with murder, treachery and the near-collapse of what passes for 1800s civilization. By the time the grueling journey into The North Water is over, your blood may well have run cold.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Week

The North Water and the case for nautical television

A 19th-century whaling ballad hitting the No. 1 spot on the global charts was not on anyone's Bingo card for 2021. But two weeks into the year, sea shanties and their ilk had become so pervasive that publications across the internet scrambled to find an explanation for the viral reemergence of songs that were originally composed to entertain and organize sailors some 200 years ago.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Kingdom: Ashin of the North” Series Trailer

Netflix has released a full trailer for “Kingdom: Ashin of the North,” a 92-minute special episode of the South Korean zombie period action-drama. The feature highlights the beginning of the outbreak which gets triggered by one woman named Ashin (Jun Ji Hyun), the mysterious heir to the Northern Yeojin tribe village, and her quest for bloody revenge against those who destroyed it.
TV & Videostv-eh.com

CBC/Radio-Canada and Super Channel partner with the BBC on UK/Canada co-production The North Water, from See-Saw Films and Rhombus Media

CBC/Radio-Canada and Super Channel are partnering with the BBC to bring five-part Arctic nautical adventure THE NORTH WATER to Canadian audiences across the country. Commissioned by the BBC and CBC/Radio-Canada in association with Super Channel, THE NORTH WATER is a UK/Canada treaty co-production from Canada’s Rhombus Media and the UK’s See-Saw Films. Based on the critically acclaimed, best-selling novel by Ian McGuire, the immersive drama is adapted and directed by Andrew Haigh (45 Years, Looking) and stars BAFTA-winner Jack O’Connell (Unbroken, Godless), Golden Globe®-winning actor Colin Farrell (In Bruges, True Detective), and SAG Award-winner Stephen Graham (Line of Duty, Boardwalk Empire), together with an incredible ensemble cast that includes renowned Inuit actor Natar Ungalaaq (Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner).
TV SeriesIGN

The North Water Premiere Review - "Behold The Man"

The North Water premieres Thursday, July 15, on AMC+. The North Water, featuring Colin Farrell as a jagged, shaggy bogeyman harpooner ready to wreak havoc and Godless' Jack O'Connell as a disgraced military surgeon looking to skulk away from his past, sets up a claustrophobic story where it always feels like danger is constantly closing in, if not forever circling.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

'Last of Us' HBO Series Casts 'Mindhunter' Alum Anna Torv

Torv joins previously announced series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as well as cast members Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandrige, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlet, Con O’Neill, and Jeffery Pierce. More from Variety. Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Jerrod Carmichael Among Five Cast in Alicia Vikander HBO Limited Series 'Irma Vep'. Habanero...
TV & VideosDeadline

See-Saw Hires ‘Gangs Of London’ Exec Producer As Creative Director

See-Saw Films has hired Helen Gregory to the newly-created position of Creative Director. Joining September 1 and based in London, she will be responsible for steering the company’s creative strategy and the development of its TV slate, while also working closely with founders Iain Canning and Emile Sherman on the film strategy.
Businessc21media.net

See-Saw names Gregory creative director

London- and Sydney-based drama producer See-Saw Films has hired seasoned industry exec Helen Gregory as its new creative director. Gregory will start in the newly created position on September 1 and be responsible for steering the creative strategy of the company and the development of its growing television slate. She...
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Trailer: “Fear Street: Part 3 – 1666”

The trailer for the third and final chapter in the “Fear Street” trilogy, Netflix’s weekly horror feature showcase this month, has arrived. “Fear Street Part 3: 1666” shifts the clock back several centuries though shows us some familiar faces in this final chapter based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling horror books.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Why We’ll Be Checking Out “The North Water”

Looking at the trailer for The North Water is kind of a brutal look back into history during the mid-19th century when whaling expeditions were still pretty brutal since the old ways were still in full effect and technology hadn’t stepped in yet. But the story of a disgraced army surgeon and a tough-as-nails harpooner looks like something that could be entertaining but also disturbing from a certain vantage point. One might think that the mistreatment of whales is going to be awful and terrible, but whether people like it or not, this practice is still upheld by Japan, Norway, and Iceland. The main gist of the story isn’t the whaling, however, but the trip north that is to be experienced while whaling, and the story that will emerge between the two main characters played by Jack O’Connell and Colin Farrell, who will be playing the surgeon and the harpooner respectively. As with many stories, this one is bound to tell the tale of what it’s like to venture so far north, where there is still life, but precious little of it. What it does appear is that there is plenty of time to reflect while looking out at the bleak landscape that offers nothing and will gladly take everything.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The North Water’: Andrew Haigh’s Brutal Whaling Drama With Colin Farrell & Jack O’Connell Is Relentless, Yet Captivating [Review]

Relentless and brutal, Andrew Haigh’s “The North Water” is the story of two men who are practically of different species and how they bounce off each other in the middle of nowhere. Reportedly filmed further north than any other production in history, Haigh’s 5-part adaptation of the highly acclaimed novel by Ian McGuire premieres on July 15 on AMC+ and will likely migrate to the cable channel AMC eventually, just as “Gangs of London” did in 2021 after its 2020 AMC+ launch. “The North Water” is an unsparing, violent experience, one that’s so covered in ice that it could be used to cool off this summer. At times, the series’ intense realism can be almost overwhelming, but it is certainly never boring, and it’s further indication that the director of the great “45 Years” and “Lean on Pete” is a craftsman of the highest order.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Sanditon’ Season 2: Premiere Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Sanditon fans, rejoice! For our beloved Masterpiece on PBS series has been resurrected from the dead! The hit Jane Austen series raised eyebrows with its frank sexual content and earned legions of devoted fans thanks to its swoon-inducing romance. However, unlike Austen’s other work, Sanditon Season 1 ended in heartache. Sidney Parker (Theo James) decided to marry his former flame for money instead of following his heart and wedding the spirited Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams). When the show’s British producer ITV passed on Sanditon Season 2, it seemed that Charlotte’s story was doomed to end in tragedy forever. Except that earlier this year, BritBox UK picked up the series for Seasons 2 and 3.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Farrell’s “The Batman” Time Is Limited

Matt Reeves’ upcoming “The Batman” film is set to be quite different from many of the ones that came before in that the focus is primarily on Batman (Robert Pattinson) himself. As a result, there are multiple villains who are effectively in supporting roles including the likes of The Riddler...
MoviesDeadline

Keira Knightley To Lead Voice Cast Of Animated Drama ‘Charlotte’

Two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley joins Oscar nominee Brenda Blethyn, Oscar winner Jim Broadbent, Sam Claflin, Henry Czerny, Eddie Marsan, the late Helen McCrory, Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo, and Mark Strong as part of the voice cast for the Canada-France-Belgium animated drama feature Charlotte. The pic, which is making its...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Pierce, O’Neil, Bartlett Join “Last of Us”

Jeffrey Pierce (“Bosch,” “Castle Rock”), Con O’Neil (“Chernobyl,” “The Batman”) and Murray Bartlett (“Looking,” “The White Lotus”) have all joined the cast of “The Last of Us” TV series currently in production for HBO. The story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a fungal pandemic....
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Everything We Know

Created by Steven Knight, ‘Peaky Blinders’ is an award-winning crime show set in 1900s Birmingham, England. It revolves around the Shelby family, which is loosely modeled after the titular urban youth gang that was at its height in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The crime drama originally released on September 12, 2013, on BBC Two. After airing four seasons on the network, the show moved to BBC One. The period drama first reached the American audiences on September 30, 2014, after Netflix acquired the streaming rights.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Death In Paradise - Danny John-Jules to Return for Christmas Special

Fans of Death In Paradise are in for a Caribbean Christmas treat this December with BBC One commissioning its first ever feature length episode. Concluding the tenth anniversary celebrations, the festive 90-minute special, which stretches from a grey damp drizzly London all the way to the warm sparkling beauty of idyllic Saint Marie, will see the return of Danny John-Jules as charismatic Officer Dwayne Myers, for this celebratory episode.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Promos: Y, Shadows, Banks, Deceived

FX has released a new concept teaser for “Y: The Last Man,” the upcoming series adaptation of the acclaimed comics series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The art teaser shows no footage but sets up the series premise in which every male mammal on the planet suddenly dies… all except one young man and his pet monkey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy