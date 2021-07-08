Cancel
Harris-Stowe State University to open new entrepreneurship center, aid minority founders

By Nathan Rubbelke
St. Louis Business Journal
 14 days ago
The new center will feature programming and resources designed to boost entrepreneurs from underserved communities. The university plans to open the facility in fall 2022.

