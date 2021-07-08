Cancel
Dallas, TX

Junior League of Dallas Announces Mrs. Laura Bush Will Receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and Ms. Veletta Lill Will Be Honored as the 2022 Sustainer Of The Year

Cover picture for the article(Featured photo: Mrs. Laura Bush, Lifetime Achievement Award honoree. Veletta Forsythe Lill, Sustainer of the Year honoree.) The Junior League of Dallas (JLD) announced the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award and 2022 Sustainer of the Year Award. These honorable awards will be presented at the Centennial Milestones Luncheon at the Hilton Anatole on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Milestones Luncheon Chair, Isabell Novakov Higginbotham, and Sustaining Chair, Lydia Novakov, announced that Mrs. Laura Bush will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Veletta Forsythe Lill will be honored as Sustainer of the Year.

