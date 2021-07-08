Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Amazon, Skydance Set “Tomorrow War 2”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a week after it hit the Amazon Prime Video service, Amazon Studios and Skydance are already in talks to produce a sequel to the sci-fi action feature “The Tomorrow War”. The plan is for director Chris McKay, screenwriter Zach Dean, and the film’s main cast of Chris Pratt, Yvonne...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Edwin Hodge
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#The Tomorrow War#Rotten Tomatoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
Moviesnewsbrig.com

The Tomorrow War 2 in Works at Amazon Studios; Chris Pratt’s Film Is Getting a Sequel After Garnering Raving Reviews From the Critics

Amazon Studios and Skydance have started developing a follow-up movie to their latest hit The Tomorrow War. The Chris Pratt-starrer debuted on streamer Amazon Prime Video last week and was appreciated by the critics for its action and performances. Chris Mackay, who directed the sci-fi action movie, and Pratt will return for the sequel, reported Deadline. The Tomorrow War Review: Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Film Leaves Fans Divided.
Moviesatlantanews.net

'The Tomorrow War' sequel talks underway

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): A week after 'The Tomorrow War' premiered on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios and Skydance are already in talks to produce a sequel to the time-travelling alien invasion thriller. American actor Chris Pratt, who features in 'The Tomorrow War', is expected to return for the...
Moviesorartswatch.org

Film Watch Weekly: Hollywood at Home with ‘No Sudden Move’ and ‘The Tomorrow War’

Theaters have reopened, with both art house cinemas and corporate multiplexes getting back to doing what they do best. For the former, that means presenting audiences with quality fare such as the uplifting Summer of Soul and the zeitgeist-capturing Zola, both of which we wrote about last week. For the latter, it means bombarding audiences with franchise sledgehammers such as F9 and The Forever Purge. As was the case pre-pandemic, what gets lost in the shuffle of this distribution model are the sort of well-crafted Hollywood entertainments that rely on star power and storytelling rather than brand loyalty to draw crowds.
Moviesgallupsun.com

Popcorn-munching fun to be had with ‘The Tomorrow War’

Amazon Studios will exclusively release this film globally on Prime Video on July 2. Nothing brings a family closer together than time-traveling warfare with an invasive alien species! At least, that is the impression one gets from the new epic, “The Tomorrow War.” Admittedly, it’s a dramatically overbaked sci-fi/war film, but one that at least manages to provide a few effective and exciting moments of action in between the less-engaging family squabbles.
MoviesReading Eagle

'Tomorrow War' looks at the timeless toll of soldiering [movie review]

The time-traveling “The Tomorrow War," set largely in an alien apocalypse future, is a kind of throwback. Summer sci-fi spectacles like this — a sprawling, slightly sloppy, sometimes serious, often knowingly ridiculous extravaganza — aren't quite the regular commodity they once were. “The Tomorrow War” isn't as silly as Will Smith's “Independence Day,” but, just the same, it's Chris Pratt's chance to punch some aliens.
MoviesRomesentinel.com

‘The Tomorrow War’ has action but little else

“The Tomorrow War” is the sort of film that will help you understand whether or not you care about plot holes. Because this film is lousy with them. No wonder it went straight to streaming. Available now on Amazon Prime, “The Tomorrow War” is a clear attempt to give actor...
Moviesupr.org

'Tomorrow War' Review With Casey

The Tomorrow War was released on July 2 this year and is available exclusively through streaming on Amazon Prime. When I watched this film conclude and I started to write this review, I thought to myself, "Where do I start?" And anyone who's been a teacher or a judge on a reality competition series knows the phrase, "Where do I start?" is not a good thing.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Black Adam” Features 960fps Sequences

With the DC Comics adaptation “Black Adam” now in its final week of production, the film’s director Jaume Collet-Serra is trying out a bit of technical wizardry. Actor Dwayne Johnson, who stars as the titular hero, has posted on Instagram saying the production is using a cutting edge combination of an advanced robot arm called a ‘Bolt’ together with a high speed ‘Phantom’ camera.
MoviesA.V. Club

A Tomorrow War sequel is already in early development

Director Chris McKay’s The Tomorrow War wasn’t exactly a revolutionarily unique sci-fi action movie, but it is a movie with a big star and pretty general appeal that Amazon Prime subscribers can watch for free, making it (supposedly) a reasonably big hit for the streaming platform—though it wasn’t originally an Amazon project, since the company picked up the rights to it after it lost its theatrical release because of COVID. Naturally, then, Amazon Studios and Skydance are eager to stay in the Tomorrow War business, with Deadline reporting that the two studios are currently in talks with original distributor Paramount to produce a sequel to the film, with main cast members Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge, and J.K. Simmons set to return (in addition to McKay, who would once again direct).
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

HBO Max Fills Out Its “DMZ” Series Cast

Rutina Wesley, Mamie Gummer, Nora Dunn, Henry G. Sanders, Venus Ariel, Jade Wu, Rey Gallegos, Agam Darshi and Juani Feliz are all set to join Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt in the four-part series adaptation of “DMZ” for HBO Max. Based on the DC Vertigo comics title by Brian Wood...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tomorrow’s War 2 Ongoing: Amazon Bets Strong on Chris Pratt and the Aliens of the Future

The war of tomorrow, the hit new sci-fi action movie by Chris Pratt that has premiered Amazon Video recently, it will have a direct sequel. This is how the medium collects it Deadline, ensuring that Amazon Y Skydance, its main managers, are already planning the production of a second part that will maintain the main creative core of the original, that is, with Chris Pratt and the rest of the cast with the director Chris McKay.
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Tomorrow War’ has intriguing sci-fi premise

Engaging movie star? Check. Well, how important IS a script anyway? As long as you have, say, Chris Pratt traveling to the future to battle aliens, does it really matter if it, you know, the movie mostly makes sense?. Answers: Very important; and yes it does. The science-fiction adventure “The...
Movieswcbe.org

Oh, well: It's Movie Time July 9, '21 The Tomorrow War

Our critics are ambivalent about Amazon Prime's The Tomorrow War. It’s Movie Time has won numerous national awards including LA Press Club, MarCom, Communicator, Hermes, and Silver Microphone honors. John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of WCBE’s Cinema Classics. Contact...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Gunn On The DC & Marvel Differences

Along with discussing his firing by Marvel Studios, director James Gunn’s recently lengthy interview with The New York Times also touched upon the endless fanboy debate that will never die – DC vs. Marvel. Between the two “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and the upcoming “The Suicide Squad,” he’s now...
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

“Dune” IMAX Sneak Peek Next Week

IMAX has announced that on July 21st-22nd they will hold a free presentation offering never before seen footage and music from Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” with the presentation culminating with the debut of the new trailer. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis via the official Dune site with multiple...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“WandaVision” Director Helms Next “Star Trek”

Matt Shakman has reportedly closed a deal to direct the next “Star Trek” film at Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot. After nearly five years of trying to figure out where to go with the film part of the franchise after “Star Trek Beyond,” the new film seems to be coalescing with the script by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson getting the go-ahead. Mark L. Smith (for Quentin Tarantino) and Noah Hawley have also worked on versions.
TV SeriesLake County News

‘Tomorrow War’ battle to save Earth; CBS fall TV preview

‘THE TOMORROW WAR’ RATED PG-13 on AMAZON PRIME VIDEO. While the fare at movie theaters hasn’t quite returned to what it used to be, at least there is the alternative of your own home cinema with streaming services. Amazon Prime Video offers up in “The Tomorrow War” the type of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy