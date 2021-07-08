Amazon, Skydance Set “Tomorrow War 2”

Theaters have reopened, with both art house cinemas and corporate multiplexes getting back to doing what they do best. For the former, that means presenting audiences with quality fare such as the uplifting Summer of Soul and the zeitgeist-capturing Zola, both of which we wrote about last week. For the latter, it means bombarding audiences with franchise sledgehammers such as F9 and The Forever Purge. As was the case pre-pandemic, what gets lost in the shuffle of this distribution model are the sort of well-crafted Hollywood entertainments that rely on star power and storytelling rather than brand loyalty to draw crowds.