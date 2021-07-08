Cancel
Lincoln City, OR

Police use grant funds for crash course on pedestrian safety

By Justin Werner
Lincoln City Homepage
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln City Police will be on the lookout for drivers failing to stop for a decoy pedestrian between SW 5th and 1st streets, from noon-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. “The members of the Lincoln City Police Department are dedicated to enhancing the safety of our citizens and guests of the city,” LCPD Sgt. Jeffrey Winn said. “These safety operations are conducted in an effort to reduce the potential for injuries or death to pedestrians in our city.”

