St. James man dies after struck by pickup near Sunshine Bridge

UPDATE (July 21): : The St. Paul Police Department says an autopsy revealed that the woman who died early Tuesday morning after being found bleeding in a north side intersection was not struck by a car. In a Wednesday update, investigators said that the information shared Tuesday was from preliminary police reports. Those reports included details from an alleged witness, who said that he saw the woman get run over by a car. Investigators say the woman, 56, was found lying in blood after midnight at the intersection of Rice Street and Ivy Avenue in the city’s North End neighborhood....