St. James man dies after struck by pickup near Sunshine Bridge

Posted by 
WWL
WWL
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — Authorities say a 66-year-old St. James Parish man has died Thursday after he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on Louisiana Highway 70. Louisiana State Police say the deadly crash, which claimed the life of Marsden Geason, happened just after 5 a.m. just west of the Sunshine Bridge. Troopers say a 2014 Toyota Tacoma was driving west in the outside lane when Geason “walked into the path of the approaching vehicle.”

WWL

WWL

