How Much Raid Did the KDHL Listening Area Get Last Weekend?

To say that things have been dry in Minnesota this spring and summer is kind of an understatement because we need a LOT of rain to end our current drought. Unless you've been watering it, if your lawn gets any direct sunlight (like our backyard does) it's probably been looking a little dry and brown lately. (And not just from the spots the dogs made, either.) Or maybe you've noticed that the water level is pretty low on area ponds, lakes, streams and lakes here in southeast Minnesota, as well.