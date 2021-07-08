Cancel
Faribault, MN

How Much Raid Did the KDHL Listening Area Get Last Weekend?

By Jerry Groskreutz
Posted by 
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There have been very few general rain events this year that covered a large area. Instead the pattern has been hit and miss rains. Some farmers got lucky and received a nice rain while others have continued to miss the rain. I was one of the have nots in southern Minnesota as the rain always seemed to just miss us along the Minnesota Iowa boarder. I guess finally it was my turn last weekend as we received 2.5 inches. In fact that was the highest amount that was called in to KDHL studios.

Faribault, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
