Martinsville, VA

WATCH NOW: Stuart, Ridgeway added to cities and counties as recipients of recovery funds

By Bill Wyatt
Martinsville Bulletin
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trickle-down process of the American Rescue Plan Act money will reach not only the independent city of Martinsville and the counties of Henry and Patrick, but also the towns of Ridgeway and Stuart. Last month the Treasury Department announced out of $350 billion total funds, and $7.2 billion was...

martinsvillebulletin.com

