WATCH NOW: Stuart, Ridgeway added to cities and counties as recipients of recovery funds

The new cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District were back down to 3 this morning. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday the Virginia Department of Health had recorded 2 new cases in Henry County and 1 in Patrick County. Martinsville, the most vaccinated locality in the district, continues again had no changes to its data. Franklin County had none in today's report. The 7-day average in the district remained at 4 cases, and the average per 100,000 population was at 2.8. But there has been a steady increase in cases statewide, and the report on variants that will be updated on Friday could provide some insights on that growth. As of last Friday, VDH had reported 3,052 cases, 176 hospitalizations and 14 deaths related to variants (50, 14 and 1 in the WPHD). Statewide this morning VDH reported another slow increase in new cases, up to 440, which are 28 more than on Wednesday morning. The rolling average for 7 days is up to 309. On June 20 that average was 129.