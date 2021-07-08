Three Heat-Related Deaths Reported in Thurston County

The Washington State Department of Health has identified three deaths that were likely heat-related in Thurston County, bringing the total statewide to 78 deaths. The unprecedented heat wave that took place throughout the Pacific Northwest from June 26 to July 2 resulted “in a high to very high risk of heat-related impacts/illness for much of the population, especially those that are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration,” stated a news release.