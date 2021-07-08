Carver County health ranked 11th in nation
Carver County ranks 11th in the fourth annual U.S. News and World Report Healthiest Community Rankings, presented in collaboration with the Aetna Foundation. The county ranked seventh in the 2020 rankings and eighth in 2018 and 2019, according to a Carver County press release. The county remains the top-ranked Minnesota county. Carver County ranked highly in education (85.4 out of 100), economy (90.5), housing (69.8), public safety (73.1), community vitality (74.9) and infrastructure (81.9).www.swnewsmedia.com
