Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Coolest and Most Useful Golf Clothing You Can Buy, According to the Masters

By Cameron Teske
Posted by 
Fatherly
Fatherly
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People who love and play golf will tell you it’s everything — a way of life, the perfect metaphor, a universe unto itself. And they’re not wrong: Golf is one of the most flexible sports out there, a practice that adapts itself to wherever you are in life. It can be a meditative escape from the stressors of the everyday, the perfect place to seal the deal, a reservoir of nostalgia, an opportunity to bond with old friends, or a chance to crush your siblings. Golf clothing, on the other hand, can feel a little predictable and not so expansive.

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Fatherly

Fatherly

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Tournament#Golf Ball#Clothing#Pga#G Fore Polos#Knickerbocker Golf#The G Fore Golf Jogger#Hawaiian#The Jordan Brand#The Jordan Adg 3#Jumpman#Cuban#Mj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Golf
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
GolfGolf Digest

What would a tour pro shoot at your course? Bubba Watson helps us find out

The course was Starfire Golf Club in Scottsdale. The player was Bubba Watson, and he was staring down a 30-yard pitch on the final hole for eagle. Bubba was out here to do one thing, and that was to go as low as possible. We suppose that’s the objective for any round of golf, yes? Only Watson was part of an experiment, and through 17 holes he had passed the test. Now he wanted to end it with an exclamation mark.
GolfPosted by
FanSided

Where in the World is Hunter Mahan?

There was a time about 15 years ago or so that Hunter Mahan was one of those can’t miss 20 something golf prospects that had all the potential in the world. Unfortunately, he didn’t have the success that many thought he would. Hunter Mahan turned pro way back in 2003...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Picks For The 3M Open

The year’s final major came to a close on Sunday afternoon with Collin Morikawa winning the Open Championship by two strokes over Jordan Spieth. While there aren’t any more majors to look forward to, there is still plenty of golf on the docket. The action continues this weekend with the 3M Open.
Golf Digest

Henrik Stenson reveals his best tips for flushing your fairway woods

It’s no secret that the 3-wood is my go-to club. When I won the Players Championship in 2009, I think I hit driver five times all week. At the 2015 Tour Championship, I went 3-wood, 3-wood to hit the green in two on a 600-yard par 5. I use 3-woods so often, I’ve caved in the face on more than one over the years.
GolfGolf Digest

The best golf balls of 2021: We considered 85 options—here are the 28 winners

Matching a golfer to the right golf ball, as much as we’d like to help, really is your responsibility. Certainly, working with a qualified fitter is a good starting point. Launch monitor numbers might show you differences here or there with a driver or an iron or a wedge with one ball vs. another vs. a third. But the real work comes with you out on a golf course, or better yet, a short game area seeing if some performance metric resonates with you. That is precisely what tour players do, and it is largely what we do in determining the golf ball Hot List, our guide to the balls that you should focus on when you start your search.
FIFAgoal.com

The best footballs you can buy on Amazon, according to enthusiastic reviews

Looking for a football on short notice? Here are some of the best options currently available at Amazon. All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission. Whether it’s excitement for the Euros or simply...
ApparelGear Patrol

The 9 Best Chukka Boots You Can Buy

About as casual as all-leather boots get, the chukka (or desert) boot was first worn by British soldiers in Africa during World War II. Afterward, they made their way across the Atlantic, becoming a casual staple for the second half of the 20th century and still gracing the feet of stylish men in the cooler months. Clarks made the originals, but upmarket offerings only improved on the formula.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf Betting Tips: Our TOP BETS for the 2021 3M Open on the PGA Tour

The 3M Open is a fairly new event on the PGA Tour and in 2021, it has attracted a great field that is raring to go off the back of The Open Championship. Michael Thompson won the tournament last year at the Minnesota venue, finishing two shots ahead of Adam Long on 19-under-par. Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson is the strong favourite arriving at the 3M Open this week at about 15/2.
Video Gamesnationalclubgolfer.com

The return of golf's best ever golf video game just got even better

One of the best things about the EA Sports PGA Tour video games was the ability to play the finest golf courses in the world. The impossibly popular series will return next year and, with Augusta National already on board, the publishers have now announced that the Home of Golf will also be included.
Scottsdale, AZGolf Digest

Bubba Watson’s 5 tips to go super low at your course

For the latest issue of Golf Digest, we invited Bubba Watson to play a public course in Scottsdale. It was just as astonishing to watch the two-time Masters champion executing shots on a 6,000-yard track as it would be to see him execute shots in pressure situations on tour. HOW...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler HITS THE FRONT in first round of 3M Open on PGA Tour

Rickie Fowler shot a fantastic score of 7-under-par on the first day of the 3M Open to hit the front of the leaderboard. It is great to see Fowler, who has finished in the top 10 just once in his last 22 appearances on the PGA Tour, back to his best golf at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus HEAPS PRAISE on Open Champion Collin Morikawa

Golf legend and 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus has heaped praise on the new Open champion Collin Morikawa. Morikawa claimed a nerveless and impressive victory at Royal St. George's last week, finishing two shots ahead of 2017 Champion Golfer of the Year Jordan Spieth. Nicklaus won three Claret Jugs of...
AmazonGear Patrol

You Can Save on Theragun’s Massage Tools Thanks to This Golf Pro

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. To work hard and play hard, you'll need to recover hard, too. While having sore muscles after a killer workout can be a sign that you put in some serious work, it can be a challenge to get back in the gym after (or do anything, for that matter) if you don’t allow your muscles to recover properly. One of the most efficient ways to recover is percussion therapy.
GolfPosted by
FanSided

2021 3M Open: Pro Golf Now Staff Picks to Win

TPC Twin Cities is the site for this week’s PGA Tour stop, the 2021 3M Open. This is the third time the event has been played and it has drawn a very good field. Our staff writers at Pro Golf Now have made their picks to win this week. Check them out below.
Blaine, MNPratt Tribune

2021 3M Open Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

The PGA Tour returns to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, this week for the third running of the 3M Open. The field is fronted by betting favorite Dustin Johnson and is surprisingly strong following the 149th British Open. Below, we look at the fantasy golf power rankings and odds for the 2021 3M Open, with PGA Tour picks and predictions.
PGA Tour

Rickie Fowler delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the first at the 3M Open

In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole. In his first round at the 3M Open, Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his round in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker is in 4th at 5 under.
GolfSportsGrid

PGA Betting Guide for the 3M Open

Picking winners of a golf tournament is hard. Doing it consistently is downright impossible. But finding value is something all bettors must practice to give themselves the best chance to make hay when the day finally comes that they ping a champion. Below, we will cover the best bets for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy