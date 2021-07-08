The Coolest and Most Useful Golf Clothing You Can Buy, According to the Masters

Matching a golfer to the right golf ball, as much as we’d like to help, really is your responsibility. Certainly, working with a qualified fitter is a good starting point. Launch monitor numbers might show you differences here or there with a driver or an iron or a wedge with one ball vs. another vs. a third. But the real work comes with you out on a golf course, or better yet, a short game area seeing if some performance metric resonates with you. That is precisely what tour players do, and it is largely what we do in determining the golf ball Hot List, our guide to the balls that you should focus on when you start your search.