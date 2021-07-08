Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

PHX. Beer Co. Releases New Suns Inspired West Coast IPA

By Tyler Hollis
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame two of the NBA playoffs kick off tonight and locally owned brewery PHX Beer Co. is celebrating the Suns by releasing a limited edition craft brew. The Shazaaam! West Coast IPA, a nod to longtime Phoenix Suns announcer, Al McCoy, will be available to purchase as a four-pack or on draft at the Taphouse, located at 3002 E. Washington Street in Phoenix. The specialty brew will also be on draft at PHX Beer Co’s Scottsdale restaurant and brewery located at 8300 N. Hayden Road.

