The Latest: Dominican Republic urges world action on Haiti

Before he was shot, the assassinated president of Haiti reportedly spent 10 minutes desperately trying to summon security for help. The chilling details, reported by the Miami Herald, show that Jovenel Moïse’s security staff didn’t respond to his frantic pleas. In the president’s first call, he reportedly told the Haitian National Police commissioner: “They are shooting by the house... Mobilize people!” When no help appeared, Moïse then called a tactically trained officer with the Haiti National Police, telling him: “Where are you?... I need your assistance, now!... My life is in danger. Come quick! Come save my life!” According to the Herald, Moïse’s killers ransacked his house then shot him after describing his appearance on the phone. “They came inside, went straight to the room and kept talking to someone on the phone to identify the president,” an unnamed officer told the newspaper. When the shooter described the president’s appearance on the phone, the officer recalled: “He turned to face the president and shot him without any conversation.”