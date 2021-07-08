Cancel
The Latest: Dominican Republic urges world action on Haiti

By The Associated Press
newmilfordspectrum.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS — The Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, is urging the international community to put a high priority on dealing with the political crisis and insecurity in its neighbor. The Dominican ambassador to the United Nations told reporters Thursday that the assassination of Haitian...

Protestsaudacy.com

Violence, protests overshadow Mass for slain Haitian leader

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — Demonstrations in Cap-Haitien turned violent on Thursday as gunshots rang out while supporters of slain President Jovenel Moïse blocked roads and demanded justice while threatening to disrupt his upcoming funeral. A heavily armed police convoy carrying unknown officials rushed through a barricade of flaming tires set...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Haitian first lady is seen in a sling at tribute for assassinated president Jovenel Moise amid violence ahead of his funeral - as it's revealed Colombian veterans involved in killing trained at Fort Benning

The widow of assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise was seen wearing a sling at a tribute for her husband while violence has started ahead of his funeral. Martine Moïse, 47, appeared in public with her three children for the first time since her surprise return to Haiti on Saturday as she attended ceremonies are being held to commemorate her husband in the capital of Port-au-Prince.
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

A mission of Colombian diplomats will travel to Haiti to assist the mercenaries arrested for the assassination of Jovenel Moïse

A Colombian consular mission will travel to Haiti next Sunday to assist fellow citizens detained in the Caribbean country for their alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The chancellery reported that during the trip, which will take place between July 25 and 27, the conditions of detention...
U.S. PoliticsMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

The U.S. has been no friend to Haiti

The recent assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moise has created a great deal of confusion, not only about the crime itself but about the role that the United States might play in that nation. Scant and contradictory information make it difficult to discern who benefits from his killing. Moise was...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Dominican Republic President Gets Third Covid Jab

The Dominican Republic's President Luis Abinader received a third Covid vaccine dose on Wednesday and urged the population of the tourism-reliant Caribbean nation to follow his example. The 54-year-old, who had previously received two doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine from Sinopharm, this time received a Pfizer shot at a...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Haiti Prepares To Bury Its Slain President

Haiti on Thursday prepared to bury its slain president under tight security, just over two weeks after his assassination further rattled a country mired in poverty, corruption and political instability. Jovenel Moise, who was 53 when he was shot dead in his home in the early hours of July 7,...
Advocacymix929.com

Haiti president’s hometown prepares for funeral as tension simmers

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (Reuters) – Protests by angry supporters of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise convulsed the slain leader’s hometown for a second successive day as workers labored into the night to finish a makeshift auditorium in time for his funeral on Friday. Moise was gunned down in his home in...
Advocacywgnradio.com

Violence flares in Haiti ahead of slain president’s funeral

QUARTIER-MORIN, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of workers fled businesses in northern Haiti on Wednesday after demonstrations near the hometown of assassinated President Jovenel Moïse grew violent ahead of his funeral. Associated Press journalists observed the body of one man who witnesses said was shot in the community of Quartier-Morin, which...
WorldPublic Radio International PRI

Haiti forms new government

Who's in charge? That's the question that many Haitians have been asking following the assassination of their president, Jovenel Moïse. Now, there seems to be some clarity. On Tuesday, Haitian officials announced that Claude Joseph, the prime minister who took control of the government following the assassination, is stepping down, and a new prime minister, Ariel Henry, is stepping in. Host Marco Werman speaks with Widlore Mérancourt, the editor of the Haitian news outlet AyiboPost, from Port-au-Prince.
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Haiti to Inaugurate New Cabinet Led by Ariel Henry

Port-au-Prince [Haiti] July 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Haiti will swear in the new government led by Prime Minister-designate Ariel Henry on Tuesday, the authorities said. Henry, who previously served as the interior minister, will replace acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who took over the top office after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in early July. Joseph will lead the ministry of foreign affairs.
PoliticsFrankfort Times

Haiti awaits new chief as official mourning starts for Moïse

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — While they await a new leader, Haitians are beginning a series of official ceremonies Tuesday to honor President Jovenel Moïse nearly two weeks after he was assassinated at home. The ceremonies come as designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry prepared to replace interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph,...
Politicsaudacy.com

Haiti installs new leader as country mourns slain president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's government installed a new prime minister on Tuesday, while officials mourned assassinated President Jovenel Moïse and arrested at least three police officers implicated in his killing. Designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry was sworn in to replace interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who assumed leadership of...
PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Haiti President’s Desperate Final Call: ‘My Life Is in Danger, Come Quick!’

Before he was shot, the assassinated president of Haiti reportedly spent 10 minutes desperately trying to summon security for help. The chilling details, reported by the Miami Herald, show that Jovenel Moïse’s security staff didn’t respond to his frantic pleas. In the president’s first call, he reportedly told the Haitian National Police commissioner: “They are shooting by the house... Mobilize people!” When no help appeared, Moïse then called a tactically trained officer with the Haiti National Police, telling him: “Where are you?... I need your assistance, now!... My life is in danger. Come quick! Come save my life!” According to the Herald, Moïse’s killers ransacked his house then shot him after describing his appearance on the phone. “They came inside, went straight to the room and kept talking to someone on the phone to identify the president,” an unnamed officer told the newspaper. When the shooter described the president’s appearance on the phone, the officer recalled: “He turned to face the president and shot him without any conversation.”
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Haitian president’s assassination exposes shady world of Colombian mercenaries

MEXICO CITY — As he considered a new job offer, Mauricio Javier Romero asked his wife what she thought — but provided few details about the mission. “It’s your decision, but you can count on my support,” she told him, according to the Colombian publication Semana. “He was a man who always tried to do the right thing.”
POTUSPosted by
Axios

International group of diplomats undermine Haiti's acting leader

Diplomats making up the international Core Group, which includes the United States, called on Ariel Henry, the man slated to succeed Jovenel Moïse, to form a new government in Haiti, according to a statement released on Saturday. Why it matters: Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph has assumed the acting presidency...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Security officials barred from leaving Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- At least four top Haitian security officials responsible for presidential protection have been placed under travel restrictions amid an investigation into last week's assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Haitian prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude said Friday. Meanwhile, former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, a charismatic yet divisive figure in Haiti, returned...

