Could Warriors trade for No. 1 pick if Pistons want to move down?

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2021 NBA Draft less than a month away, the rumors are swirling and the Detroit Pistons, who own the No. 1 overall pick, are at the center of the latest whispers. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Wednesday that Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham is not a lock to go No. 1, and that the Pistons are exploring the possibility of trading out of the top spot. Givony also reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets have inquired about what it would cost to leap into the top spot.

www.nbcsports.com

