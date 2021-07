The Milwaukee Bucks tied up the series at two games apiece in a Game 4 win that was highlighted by one of the greatest plays in NBA Finals history when Giannis Antetokounmpo met Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton at the rim for a jaw-dropping block that defied logic. Through the first two games of the series it looked like the Bucks were just simply outmatched against a Suns team that looked capable of sweeping Milwaukee, but these last two games have shown that the Bucks absolutely have a chance at winning this series.