Twin tropical storms will hike Duke bills by 55 cents a month
Approximately 47,500 Citrus County residential customers of Duke Energy will see their rates go up an average 55 cents per month beginning with their August bills. Without comment, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday granted the company's rate hike request to recoup $16.7 million from customers stemming from the utility’s costs in responding to Tropical Storm Eta in November 2020 and Tropical Storm Isaias in late July and early August of last year.www.chronicleonline.com
