The nation’s top infectious disease expert has said he wouldn’t be surprised to see schools include a Covid-19 vaccine on their list of required immunizations should cases of the virus continue to crop up across the United States. On Tuesday, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS This Morning that while there is currently no policy mandating Covid-19 vaccines, schools could begin to implement them as communities work to balance prioritizing a return to in-person learning with efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19.