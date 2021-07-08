Backward Glances

Chris Gorey and Ed Fowler won trophies in the Hudson Booster Club Run. Also participating from Hudson were: Jim Fayton, Ted and Steve Almada, Brian Fowler, Bill Gould, Robert Clifford, Richard Bousquet, Don Fournier and Ed Correa…Ron Jacobs was elected president of the incoming junior class of Hudson High School…Dick Yuryan was a member of the Marlboro Amateur Radio Association of “ham” radio operators…Airman Joseph Garcia was on leave from duty at Elmendorf Air Force base, Alaska…Armyman Joseph Sappett was undergoing basic training at Fort Dix, N.J…..Jerry O’Neil and Joe Capciunas returned from vacation to their duties at the Hudson Post Office…Lapointe Machine Tool Co. employees were granted a ninth paid holiday, Feb. 22, in their contract…Mrs. Alice Jacobs welcomed twelve of her children and their families at a reunion at her Woodrow Street home following the Centennial parade…The Gleasondale Mill in Stow was sold to Assabet Realty Trust for $85,000. Tenants included: Thomas Taylor & Sons, Hudson Polybag Co., Boyd Coatings Research and Magnion Co.…Funeral services were held for Frederick Franklin, 50, owner of Town Line Pet Shop….Owner of a six-room ranch in Hudson with 3 bedrooms, 1 ½ baths, playroom with bar, garage, non-development, advertised it for sale for “best offer.”….Police officers Donald Noon and Sgt. Francis McNally, drove one of the new Police cruisers leading the Booster Club marathon runners from Riverside Park to Riverside Gun Club…Movies playing at the Clinton Drive-In on Route 110 included “Harper” with Paul Newman; Walt Disney’s “Old Yeller,” and Frankie Avalon in “Sgt. Deadhead.”…..A house at the rear of Town Hall was demolished to make room for Hudson National Bank to move to Pope Street, site of former Hudson Theater.….Annual Hudson Booster Club annual holiday outing attracted about 2,000 people to see the outstanding fireworks, participate in races, horse and pony rides, refreshment stands, prizes and square dancing…The LeSage dancers, Bobby, Linda and Harold, appeared on Community Auditions TV on July 3, 1966. They were students of Miss Jean Beddow-Arnth, Hudson dance teacher….Mister Andrew’s Beauty Salon, 117 Main St., closed for July vacation….Rev. William O’Connor and Rev. Anthony Kneizys, curates at St. Michael Parish, were on the committee for the Lithuanian Picnic.