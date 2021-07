ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons said seeing Van Halen perform for the first time lived up to all of the hype and then some. Gibbons was a guest on Eddie Trunk’s SiriusXM show Trunk Nation recently. At one point in the interview the conversation steered towards Eddie Van Halen. Gibbons said he had heard all about Eddie’s talents, even had Van Halen’s 1978 debut album, but didn’t get a chance to see the band until years later. It was worth the wait, according to Gibbons.