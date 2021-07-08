Cancel
Thurston Moore to Release Memoir Sonic Life

By Anna VanValkenburgh
Spin
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThurston Moore announced that he is will be releasing a memoir that is due out in 2023 via Doubleday. Titled Sonic Life, the book will explore the “wild music and endless wonder” of the rockers’ career and personal life according to The Bookseller. It has been rumored that he will cover detailed matters such as the affair that ended his marriage with his Sonic Youth co-founder and wife, Kim Gordon, subsequently ending the band.

