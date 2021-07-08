Black Widow Opening Day International Box Office Pulls in $5 Million

Black Widow finally hit theatres and Disney+ Premier Access last week, and it's had the most successful movie opening since the pandemic began. The new Marvel film has been met with mostly positive reactions and is currently "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% critics score and 92% audience score. Despite most of the love for the movie, there was one character who has gotten a lot of mixed reactions online, and that's Taskmaster. Warning: Black Widow Spoiler Ahead! Many fans were unhappy with the movie's use of the villain and didn't care for the twist that she was Dreykov's daughter and not Tony Masters from the comics. Recently, ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast had the chance to chat with Black Widow writer, Eric Pearson, and he revealed he's gotten hate mail over Taskmaster.