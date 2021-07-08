Black Widow Opening Day International Box Office Pulls in $5 Million
After over a year of delays, the day has finally come! Black Widow is hitting theatres everywhere tonight and will be released on Disney+ Premier Access at 3 AM ET on Friday morning. The movie already had its opening day overseas, and according to Deadline, the movie managed to earn $5 million at the international box office. The movie was released on Wednesday in 11 markets, including France, Italy, and the United Kingdom, and grossed $4.9 million for the day, "setting new pandemic era benchmarks." The movie also earned $1.8M in Korea.comicbook.com
