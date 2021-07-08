Cancel
‘After Yang’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

By David Rooney
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 14 days ago
A punchy dance routine for multiple families of four opens After Yang, and it’s easily the most exhilarating sequence of its kind in a film about artificial intelligence since Oscar Isaac and Sonoya Mizuno’s sexy boogie in Ex Machina. But this contemplative, utterly transfixing second feature from the South Korean-born video essayist known as Kogonada could not be more different in tone. The “technosapien” here is not a malevolent threat but an integral part of the connective tissue of one family’s lives. When their robot malfunctions, they are left to navigate an aching loss while considering the limits of their self-knowledge.

