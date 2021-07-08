Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Reasons to Celebrate

Wicked Local
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPECIAL GREETINGS to Hudson resident Paul Veo, retired Hudson Police Chief, who marks his 80th birthday on July 20. HAPPY BIRTHDAY on July 16 to Kathryn Mattocks, Rosella Bradley Donahue, Ryan Waingortin, Rebecca Drouin and Corinne Ethier; July 17 to Don Quinn, Bill Percuoco and Margaret Flynn; July 18 to Mary Rubino, Drew Holden, Kayla Davis, Sharon Evans and Dave Doucette; July 19 to AnnMarie Parness, Mary Ann Wilbur, Mark Gillespie; July 20 to Jack McGuiness, Don Gellenthien, Ellen Cunningham; July 21 to Ed Karvoski Jr., Joanne Hickey, Helen Roach and Alison Hazel Vickery; July 22 to Chandler Goodwin, Julie Hussian, Jennifer Lepire and Dave Alberghini.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayla Davis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
Related
Daily Herald

Another reason for pride in June

I watched with patience how the whole month of June was devoted to the LGBTQ+ movement, almost to the point of wonderment of just how large this group really is. We see the parades, rainbow flags in newspapers, magazines, etc., and some very interesting suggestions as how some villages want to even replace the American flag during June or at least give the Pride flag equal prominence to fly over village halls, etc. A little much I kept thinking. Yet I understand these followers truly believe in this movement.
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

See Dolly Parton dressed as a Playboy Bunny for ‘#HotGirlSummer’

Pack it in everyone, Dolly Parton has won the internet. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and listen to Dolly Parton and more on our Country Love Exclusive Station. Dolly took to Instagram and posted a video where she was dressed up in the iconic Playboy Bunny outfit. “You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Dolly says in the opening of the video. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday!”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul. Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Who Is Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean? Singer’s Love Story, Instagram, Net Worth Explored

Dolly Parton is one of the most prominent and legendary singers who recently surprised her beloved husband Carl on his birthday. As we all know that Dolly is quite open about her relationship with her husband. She never left a chance to praise him in the media. Dolly’s husband is a successful businessman who often comes into the spotlight. Dolly has gained huge publicity and reputation in Hollywood. She mainly earned popularity for her singing in numerous movies and singles. As of 2021, she is 75 years old but always looks so fit and gorgeous in any celebrity appearance. Through this article, our viewers will get more details about her husband Carl.
Family RelationshipsBillboard

Nick Cannon Shares Touching Family Photos With All Seven of His Children

Nick Cannon is a proud dad in new photos of his blended family, featuring him with all seven of his children. Abby De La Rosa posted a series of professional shots of her and Cannon's 1-month-old twin boys, Zion and Zillon, who look like they already know their way around a DJ board as they posed in matching black and white headphones. The next set of family photos show Cannon and De La Rosa cuddling their boys from either side and giving them sweet kisses on their cheeks.
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”
Family RelationshipsUpworthy

A letter to my mother-in-law about my 3 boys.

You always stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything. A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck. I struggled to show you respect and appreciation while...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Snaps Selfie After ‘Finally’ Getting Husband Willie to Join Her in Sweet Nightly Routine

On Monday night, Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson shared a funny but sweet Instagram post about her Boss Hog husband Willie. The famous couple has been together for many years, and have known each other since grade school. Previous to their Duck Dynasty fame, the pair were high school sweethearts. The longtime couple has six children together, including three biological kids and three adopted children.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman detail son Skyler’s chairlift accident: ‘He started getting strangled’

Rachel Zoe and her husband Rodger Berman have opened up about the accident that saw her young son fall about 30 feet from a chairlfit.Zoe and Berman detailed the event in the latest episode of their podcast, Works for Us with Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman.The incident occurred in December 2020. Berman was skiing with Skyler, who is now 10, and his other son with Zoe, Kaius. The group also was accompanied by a ski instructor called Scott, whom Berman described as a “huge hero” after the incident.Berman and Zoe also featured a snowboarded named Luis Yllanes, who placed a...
MoviesHouston Chronicle

A true story of gay bullying turns preachy in the Mark Wahlberg movie 'Joe Bell'

Based on a true story about the bullying of a gay teenager and its tragic consequences, the drama "Joe Bell" has a message to deliver. That message, which is good and necessary - urgent even - isn't simply the point of this well-meaning movie. It's the whole plot, which follows the teenager's father, played by Mark Wahlberg, as he undertakes a mission to raise awareness about the effects of homophobia by walking across America while giving speeches. But as delivered by this film and its titular main messenger, those words feels less vital than perfunctory, more preachy than truly, deeply felt.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Anna Faris is married! Actor revealed she and fiancé eloped

Anna Faris has taken the plunge again. The former “Mom” star revealed Monday on her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” that she has tied the knot with Michael Barrett. When discussing him in conversation with a guest caller, she referred to Barrett as “my fiancé” before pausing to share: “He's...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Harry Potter star surprised everyone by announcing that he secretly married

The stars of Harry Potter exposed their personal and professional growth to throughout the saga that lasted eight films and ten years. The actors became idols and also made headlines for their love life. However, in most cases they maintained low profiles and a measured public life. To such an extent that one of his interpreters He confessed to being married although he just decided to share it. Who is it?

Comments / 0

Community Policy