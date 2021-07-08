Reasons to Celebrate
SPECIAL GREETINGS to Hudson resident Paul Veo, retired Hudson Police Chief, who marks his 80th birthday on July 20. HAPPY BIRTHDAY on July 16 to Kathryn Mattocks, Rosella Bradley Donahue, Ryan Waingortin, Rebecca Drouin and Corinne Ethier; July 17 to Don Quinn, Bill Percuoco and Margaret Flynn; July 18 to Mary Rubino, Drew Holden, Kayla Davis, Sharon Evans and Dave Doucette; July 19 to AnnMarie Parness, Mary Ann Wilbur, Mark Gillespie; July 20 to Jack McGuiness, Don Gellenthien, Ellen Cunningham; July 21 to Ed Karvoski Jr., Joanne Hickey, Helen Roach and Alison Hazel Vickery; July 22 to Chandler Goodwin, Julie Hussian, Jennifer Lepire and Dave Alberghini.www.wickedlocal.com
Comments / 0