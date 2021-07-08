Amy Sedaris on her new ‘Boss Baby,’ baking and why rabbits are ‘A-holes’

As befits a guy who’s become America’s favorite doting grandpa in the decades since his smoldering “Italian” good looks and riding leathers caused ABC to fret about Arthur Fonzarelli’s wayward influence, Henry Winkler told Seth Meyers all about his super-cool grandson. On Monday’s Late Night, Winkler, who voices a decidedly uncool middle manager monster on the Pixar sequel series Monsters At Work as well as showing up in the flesh in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, stressed that he’s no longer the coolest Winkler, instead bestowing the honor on grandson, Ace. “Did you say his name was Ace?,” asked Meyers delightedly, noting that that’s the one nickname even cooler than “The Fonz.” The ever-beaming Winkler agreed heartily, before going on to extol the home run-hitting prowess of the seemingly Fonzie-imbued lad.