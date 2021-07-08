Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Amy Sedaris on her new ‘Boss Baby,’ baking and why rabbits are ‘A-holes’

By Nicki Gostin
New York Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Sedaris knows what it feels like to get bossed around by something small. The kooky, NYC-based actress — who is beloved for her comedic turns in “Strangers With Candy” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” — admits she’s absolutely under the thumb of her pet rabbit, Tina. “Rabbits are very bossy,”...

nypost.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New Rochelle, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
City
New Rochelle, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New Rochelle, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Amy Sedaris
Person
Alec Baldwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbits#The Boss Baby#The Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pets
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipsnowhabersham.com

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business is another animated sequel that pretty much delivers everything it’s supposed to except one thing — a reason for existing. This is another example of a movie becoming a franchise just to see how much it can drain the cash cow before it’s empty.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Bridget Moynahan gets fans talking with some exciting news

Bridget Moynahan just managed to ignite a wave of excitement and nostalgia from an entire fandom with some big news. The Blue Bloods star's latest appearance has fans seeing memories of explosive fights, devastating apologies, and chipped teeth. WATCH: Sex and the City reboot release teaser trailer. Bridget was spotted...
CelebritiesNewsday

LI's Ilana Glazer welcomes her first child

"Broad City" co-creator and co-star Ilana Glazer has welcomed her first child with her husband of four years, scientist David Rooklin. "[B]een breastfeedin in compression socks for the past 3 weeks, hbu [how about you]?" wrote the comic, 34, on Instagram Monday, captioning a photo of herself breastfeeding the couple's infant. Glazer, raised in St. James, and a graduate of Smithtown High School, gave no details of the baby's name, gender or birth date.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Henry Winkler's predictably cool grandson dressed as the Fonz for Halloween

As befits a guy who’s become America’s favorite doting grandpa in the decades since his smoldering “Italian” good looks and riding leathers caused ABC to fret about Arthur Fonzarelli’s wayward influence, Henry Winkler told Seth Meyers all about his super-cool grandson. On Monday’s Late Night, Winkler, who voices a decidedly uncool middle manager monster on the Pixar sequel series Monsters At Work as well as showing up in the flesh in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, stressed that he’s no longer the coolest Winkler, instead bestowing the honor on grandson, Ace. “Did you say his name was Ace?,” asked Meyers delightedly, noting that that’s the one nickname even cooler than “The Fonz.” The ever-beaming Winkler agreed heartily, before going on to extol the home run-hitting prowess of the seemingly Fonzie-imbued lad.
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.

Comments / 1

Community Policy