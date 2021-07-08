Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction: Bet on Toronto rookie

The All-Star Break is traditionally seen as the midway point of the season, and that’s always a good time to take stock of a team’s first half with a mid-term report card. The Blue Jays are 44-41 after the first of a big three-game set in Tampa to close out the first half. Their run differential was +79 headed into the series, which is actually 3rd-best in the American League, and tops in the AL East. The number crunchers translate that +79 into an expected record of 50-34. So what happened to those missing six wins? (I think we all know the answer, but let’s play along anyway).