‘After Yang’ Review: Kogonada’s Second Film Is a Cozy Sci-Fi Stunner

By David Ehrlich, @davidehrlich
IndieWire
 14 days ago
Perhaps more speculative than “Columbus” yet no less poignant, Kogonada’s second feature “After Yang” is the kind of cozy sci-fi marvel that can only be made by someone with an incorruptible belief in the life of objects and the humanity of all things. The story, adapted from a wry piece...

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'Val' trailer: Val Kilmer tells his story in Amazon documentary

July 6 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Val. The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Tuesday featuring actor Val Kilmer, 61. The preview shows Kilmer reflect on his "magical life" and career. The film features Kilmer's home movies from throughout the decades, including footage from the sets of Top Gun and Batman Forever.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Abby Quinn, Shiloh Fernandez, Joshua Leonard Starring in Blumhouse and Epix Thriller Set in Music City (EXCLUSIVE)

Abby Quinn will star in an upcoming Blumhouse and Epix movie set in Nashville opposite Shiloh Fernandez and Joshua Leonard. They join the previously announced Alexxis Lemire and Katey Sagal in the film, which has the working title of “Tattered Hearts.” The movie centers on a promising up-and-coming country duo who seek out the secluded mansion of their idol (Sagal), a former country music star and “Music City” royalty turned recluse. What starts out as a friendly visit devolves into a twisted series of horrors forcing the friends to confront the lengths they will go to realize their dreams. Brea...
Movieswhatzup.com

Jarring French horror film wins big at Cannes festival

French horror film Titane won the grand prize, the Palme d’Or, at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Space Jam: A New Legacy took the No. 1 spot at the U.S. box office over the weekend despite terrible reviews and word of mouth, selling a solid $31 million over its first three days of release.
Movieslwlies.com

After Yang – first-look review

Kogonada’s sci-fi-tinged family drama confirms its writer/director as one of cinema’s most vital new voices. If Kogonada’s debut feature Columbus navigated the fertile ground of how people relate to places, his follow-up moves onto the slightly more ambitious question of how we relate to the world at large. What shapes our understanding of life, family, society and our place within it? How is a memory formed? What does the brain choose to archive and forget?
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘A Hero’ Review: Asghar Farhadi’s Latest Moral Dilemma Is His Best Film Since ‘A Separation’

Here’s some free advice for any movie characters out there: If you ever happen to stumble upon a random bag full of money — and it’s not much of a stretch to assume that you might someday — the very first thing you should do is look up and check if the opening credits are still floating in the air nearby. If you see the words “directed by Peter Farrelly,” you might be in for a pretty good time and an even better tuxedo. If you see the words “directed by Joel and Ethan Coen,” I regret to inform you that you’re already dead. But in the event that you should come across a sudden windfall only to turn your smiling head to the heavens and see the words “A film by Asghar Farhadi” painted in white letters against the blue skies of Shiraz, well… there’s really no telling what you should do, only that you soon won’t be able to tell if you did the right thing. As one character ruefully observes in Farhadi’s latest film: “Nothing is free in this world.”
MoviesMovieWeb

Demonic Trailer Bends the Mind in Neill Blomkamp's Sci-Fi Horror Movie

IFC Midnight has released the official trailer for Demonic, the new twisted sci-fi horror movie from director Neill Blomkamp. Set for a release in theaters and on VOD on Aug. 20, the movie was shot in Canada during the pandemic and held its world premiere at Berlinale in March. IFC Midnight has since picked up the U.S. rights, and ahead of its release next month, a new trailer has been released. You can watch it below.
TV & VideosPosted by
SlashGear

Netflix’s next Zack Snyder movie will be sci-fi fantasy Rebel Moon

Hot on the heels of his Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder is returning to Netflix with another project…though it won’t involve zombies. The popular filmmaker will bring his Rebel Moon science fiction/fantasy movie to the streaming service; he’ll serve as a co-writer for the feature film alongside writers from some of his past hits.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

The Best Movies of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, According to 31 Critics

At the end of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, some pundits expressed surprise that “Titane,” the adventurous body-horror riff on gender fluidity from filmmaker Julia Ducournau, won the Palme d’Or over more traditional entries in Competition. However, many critics who covered the festival this year wouldn’t have it any other way. “Titane” topped IndieWire’s annual critics survey of the best films of the festival, with 31 critics participating from around the world, and Ducournau also topped the category for Best Director.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘After Yang’ Review: Colin Farrell Goes Poking Through Memories in This Thinking Person’s Sci-Fi

“After Yang” takes place far enough in the future that it doesn’t seem unusual for a family to have acquired a virtual big brother for their adopted Chinese daughter. The robot — or “techno-sapien,” as such advanced appliances are politely referred to in the race-blind, android-accepting society writer-director Kogonada neatly imagines — has ceased to function, and the man of the house (Colin Farrell) has the tricky task of getting him fixed. You can’t flush a surrogate sibling the way you might a dead goldfish, but tinkering with it yields profound, thought-provoking results for the family, and audiences too, in this subtly crafted sci-fi parable.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the most unique sci-fi film on HBO Max ASAP

Plenty of memorable sci-fi worlds have been brought to life on the big screen. Films like Blade Runner and Back to the Future Part II are known, among other things, for their impeccably crafted visions of the future. On the flip side of that coin are films like Avatar and Star Wars — iconic largely because of their meticulously designed and visually breathtaking fictional planets.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Gael García Bernal: ‘It Would Be Cool’ Playing ‘Star Wars’ Villain to Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor

The careers of Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna will forever be linked thanks to Alfonso Cuarón’s 2001 drama “Y Tu Mamá También,” which served as an international breakthrough for all three gentlemen (although Luna had a head start with “Amores Perros” the year before). Both actors have gone on to U.S. stardom, Bernal with his Golden Globe-winning role in Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle” and Luna with his role as Cassian Andor in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Luna is reprising this character in the upcoming Disney+ television series “Andor.” Would Bernal join him? The actor told The Independent he’d definitely consider it.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘After Yang’: Kogonada Reflects Bittersweetly On The Melancholy Nature Of Death & Existence Through Tender Sci-fi & Technosapiens [Cannes Review]

Quickly become one of the greatest humanist filmmakers we have with the most superb eye for composition in cinema, South Korean director Kogonada delicately breaks your heart in the luminous and exquisitely crafted “After Yang.” If you have children (and or can acutely recall your childhood), you know that precise moment in time when your child starts to gently, curiously inquire about death; what happens to us when we die and then begins to sadly grapple with the concept that all things die, including those we love the most. It’s a lot to grasp, and “After Yang” occupies a similar space, one of innocence, tenderness, heartache, and that reflective contemplation of life, death, and existence from a child-like perspective, but one that quickly matures to something much more profound.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Horror Icons Vernon Wells and Felissa Rose in LILITH A Horror Anthology

Genre icons Vernon Wells (The Road Warrior, Commando), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp, Return to Sleepaway Camp), Devanny Pinn (House of Manson, The Dawn), and Thomas Haley (Camp Twilight, Blind) star in the highly-anticipated new horror anthology, LILITH. LILITH, directed by Alex T.Hwang, and also starring Hunter Johnson (For Jennifer), Jennifer...
TV Seriesthehendersonnews.com

Ayelet Zurer Joins Peter Ocko’s AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Moonhaven’

Losing Alice actress Ayelet Zurer is set to star opposite Lost alum Dominic Monaghan in Peter Ocko’s new AMC sci-fi drama Moonhaven. Zurer will play Maite Voss, the political leader of Moonhaven, a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth. Chosen and beloved by its citizens, Maite embodies the lunar mission to save humanity from self-destruction. But, haunted by a troubled past, she is drawn into the madness that risks the future of Earth.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Dominic Monaghan joins AMC’s sci-fi thriller series Moonhaven

After appearing in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Lord of the Rings and Lost actor Dominic Monaghan is set for another trip to space, having signed on for a role in AMC’s upcoming suspense thriller series Moonhaven from writer-producer Peter Ocko (Black Sails). As reported by the trade,...
MoviesNew York Post

‘Old’ review: M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller is ridiculous — and awesome

Running time: 108 minutes. Rated PG-13 (strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language.) In theaters. M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller, “Old,” is campy, poorly written, candy-colored and subtle as Eurovision. I was glued to every single second of it. Shyamalan’s films over the past several...
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Tomorrow War’ has intriguing sci-fi premise

Engaging movie star? Check. Well, how important IS a script anyway? As long as you have, say, Chris Pratt traveling to the future to battle aliens, does it really matter if it, you know, the movie mostly makes sense?. Answers: Very important; and yes it does. The science-fiction adventure “The...
MoviesDeadline

How ‘After Yang’ Director Kogonada Explored The Hidden Stories Of A Sci-Fi Drama: “I’m Often Curious About The People In The Background”

Kogonada, The Mononymous Director Who’d Prefer To Be Anonymous, Peers Into The Future – And The Human Soul – With His Sci-fi Drama ‘After Yang. In an ideal world, Kogonada’s work would speak for itself. He came to prominence with a series of short but powerful video essays that focused on a single aspect of a director’s work: faces in Hitchcock’s thrillers, mirrors in Bergman’s dramas, and the gentle quotidian pace of Yasujirō Ozu’s family sagas. Ozu, in particular, is a big influence on Kogonada, who adapted the name of Ozu’s screenwriter—Kôgo Noda—as an alias. “I’ve never identified much with my American name,” he has said, “which always feels a little strange to see or hear. My family uses a nickname that I’ve had since I was a kid.”

