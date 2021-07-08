Cancel
Morristown, NY

Morristown’s $2.1 million bridge removal project begins

By MATT CURATOLO mcuratolo@wdt.net
nny360.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORRISTOWN — The project to remove the Northumberland Street Bridge in the village, which was damaged by massive flooding in 2019, is officially underway. The $2.1 million project to remove the bridge has been funded as part of the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI, which was implemented by New York state in wake of massive flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River in 2019. The flooding ultimately closed the bridge.

