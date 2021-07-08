What does SONAR say about hurricanes? — #WithSONAR

Extreme weather is a major disruptor of freight movements, but it is a disruption that is relatively predictable. With Tropical Storm Elsa making landfall in Florida, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor use this episode of #WithSONAR to take you through using SONAR data to plan for disruptions before and after the storm hits. They look at how real-time data in the markets and in SONAR Critical Events can be utilized to stay ahead of the most impactful pieces of the storm and how to get assets out of the way before the weather hits them.