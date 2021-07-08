Careful carrier selection provides pathway for shippers to reduce carbon footprint

The climate crisis is here, and we know we need to make deep cuts in heat-trapping emissions to limit the worst of future impacts. That can sometimes lead to a sole focus on techno-economic solutions to achieving deep decarbonization, which limits a fuller understanding of the challenges and the opportunities ahead. UCS and an advisory committee of external experts set out to take a different approach to wrestling with these issues, one that centers people—the people who use energy, the people who help supply it and the people who bear a disproportionate burden of the harms caused by our fossil fuel-based energy system—and recognizes the need for systemic changes. Today we released a report, A Transformative Climate Action Framework: Putting People at the Center of Our Nation’s Clean Energy Transition, outlining a framework for just and equitable clean energy transition that can help address past harms and maximizes benefits for workers and communities.