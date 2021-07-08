Careful carrier selection provides pathway for shippers to reduce carbon footprint
The conversation surrounding climate change has intensified in recent years, and everyone from corporations to consumers has taken notice. Once considered something of a niche interest, sustainability has gone mainstream. This is great news for the health of the planet, but it does mean shippers and carriers alike will need to be more cognizant of their carbon footprints and take actions to reduce them.www.freightwaves.com
