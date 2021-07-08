Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Another Voice: The transformation of fear

By Crispin B. Hollinshead
Willits News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brain evolved over time, adding new functional areas. A simple model from the 60’s describes evolution of the modern human brain as first the older reptilian portion, then the limbic, and finally the neocortex. Most of our actions are directed by unconscious patterns laid down in the reptilian and limbic, somewhat modified by conscious patterns in neocortex. Fear and the instinctual fight/flight impulses arise in the primitive reptilian brain. Love and empathy are hardwired as “mirror neurons” in the limbic region. Choice and higher thinking reside in the neocortex. Choosing between “love or fear” determines the quality of our life. Social systems of domination and control cultivate fear, while systems of cooperation cultivate love and compassion.

www.willitsnews.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Science#The Transformation#Pain And Suffering#Reptilian#Western#Church#Eastern#Onenessofall Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
SocietyUkiah Daily Journal

Another Voice: Embracing reality

Embracing unity reality is hard! It demands transcending the traditional limitations and stereotypes that have historically defined our culture and individual lives. But, in the long run, trying to ignore it is futile, since it is the deeper reality. Suffering is being at war with a fact. In unity reality,...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Transforming Your Core Fears to Find Your Mighty Purpose

Lack of purpose is a central theme for those suffering from anxiety and existential angst. Anxiety can be counterbalanced, outmatched, and even overcome when one has a purpose that compels them toward fulfillment. Deconstructing five core fears that distort our belief systems can pave the way to finding purpose. "This...
Petsnhmagazine.com

Hearing Voices

The birds have been so vocal this summer, filling their treetop world with entangled strands of songs and calls, that I began to think I must be missing something on my dog walks. What ARE they talking about? And just WHO are they?. What finally compelled me to seek out...
Beauty & FashionWillits News

Striving for Imprefection: I think we are grieving

No, I am pretty damn sure about it. We are definitely grieving; ricocheting somewhere among the stages of Denial, Anger, Bargaining, and Depression. I know we are not yet at Acceptance – but I hope we are working on it. There are logical reasons for our grief – as contrary...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

13 Common Behaviors and Values of Narcissistic People

People with narcissistic personalities may behave differently than non-narcissists, such as shunning introspection and denying mistakes. Narcissists may also have different values than non-narcissists, such as status and image as opposed to compassion and authenticity. Identifying the destructive behaviors that characterize narcissism can help people recognize and cope with narcissistic...
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman Has to Decide Between 2 Men Whom to Wed

A woman got involved in an entangled relationship with two men. She was then faced with the challenging decision of choosing who to marry between both suitors. The first young man was about 4 foot 5 inches tall and owned a very successful business. He was the owner of a famous local store that dealt in fruits and vegetables.
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Speech suppression is habit-forming

Speech suppression is a habit that the Biden administration and its liberal supporters can’t seem to break. Many staffers may have picked up the habit in their student years: Colleges and universities have been routinely censoring “politically incorrect” speech for the last 30 years. As Thomas Sowell notes, “There are no institutions in America where free speech is more severely restricted than in our politically correct colleges and universities, dominated by liberals.”
Sciencewfsu.org

Voices that Inspire

Hear stories from some of our most inspirational voices — you!. Your browser does not support the audio element. Maati McKinney - I Grew Up Knowing The Importance Of HBCUs As Flagships Of Education And Excellence. Maati McKinney is a Spellman graduate who will be joining the Molecules, Cells and...
HealthBuffalo News

Another Voice: Getting vaccinated helps protect the immunosuppressed

Four years ago, I wrote a plea on the editorial page for readers to register as organ donors, because my husband, Michael, was in need of a liver transplant due to liver cancer. Luckily, someone in New Jersey became an organ donor and my husband received that person’s liver three years ago.
Animalsfayettecountyrecord.com

that little voice

Mosquitos have a love affair with me. I do not willingly participate in this one-way drama, but my disinterest does not deter these pesky insects from thinking parts of my body are divinely delicious. During the summer I bath in bug repellent, in an effort to dampen the attraction that the smell of me awakens in the flying monsters. But it wears off quickly and I have to continually douse…
Mental HealthPosted by
Ladders

If you pull off any of these 5 things, you’ve truly mastered emotional intelligence

You may already know you’re good with people, but do you feel like you can truly call yourself a master of emotional intelligence? Consider this: To reach mastery, not only do you need a solid knowledge base, but you also need to understand how to apply it in practical ways and in a variety of contexts. If you pull off any of these five things, congrats — you definitely have a super high EQ.
Corvallis, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Interfaith Voices: The voices of wisdom in my purse

I've collected quotes for decades. I filed them and forgot them. But, as people around me spoke words of wisdom, I smiled and said, “I have a quote for that ... but I don't remember it. Darn!” Now I carry quotes in my purse, when I say, “I have a quote for that!” I give them away.

Comments / 3

Community Policy