Another Voice: The transformation of fear

The brain evolved over time, adding new functional areas. A simple model from the 60’s describes evolution of the modern human brain as first the older reptilian portion, then the limbic, and finally the neocortex. Most of our actions are directed by unconscious patterns laid down in the reptilian and limbic, somewhat modified by conscious patterns in neocortex. Fear and the instinctual fight/flight impulses arise in the primitive reptilian brain. Love and empathy are hardwired as “mirror neurons” in the limbic region. Choice and higher thinking reside in the neocortex. Choosing between “love or fear” determines the quality of our life. Social systems of domination and control cultivate fear, while systems of cooperation cultivate love and compassion.