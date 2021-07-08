Cancel
Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham deserves a new City Edition jersey

By Jonah Kubicek
Cover picture for the articleCade Cunningham is likely coming to Detroit to usher in a new era of Detroit basketball. It’s time for the Detroit Pistons to have a City Edition jersey that actually represents the city and is one people want to wear. The Detroit Pistons have some of the worst jerseys in...

NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBACBS Sports

Kostas Antetokounmpo, brother of Giannis, signs two-year deal with French team owned by Tony Parker

Kostas Antetokounmpo, brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed a two-year deal with French club LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, the team announced Monday. Antetokounmpo had spent the past two years on two-way deals with the Los Angeles Lakers, but across those two seasons he played in only 20 games at the NBA level. He was originally the No. 60 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rockets plot bold trade plan centered on Cade Cunningham

In a top-heavy NBA Draft class, the Houston Rockets are considered extremely fortunate to own the second overall pick. But at a time when many still consider this year’s already-loaded pool as the Cade Cunningham draft, there’s no stopping the Rockets from aiming at the crown jewel of 2021’s batch of prospects.
NBACBS Sports

Damian Lillard trade rumors: Two surprising lottery teams interested in dealing for Blazers star, per report

Damian Lillard is the sort of superstar that very rarely hits the trade market. Aside from his remarkable track record as a player, Lillard stands out because of the three guaranteed years remaining on his contract. Acquiring Lillard wouldn't need to be a rental. A new team would have some time to put the proper roster around him, and according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, that idea has emboldened some very surprising teams to pursue a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: 5 trade options to replace John Collins

Atlanta Hawks fans have been getting bombarded the past few weeks with rumors about John Collins who is set to be a restricted free agent. That continued on Tuesday when Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the market for Collins is expected to be robust, including teams like the Dallas Mavericks and division-rival Miami Heat.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

2021 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Pistons get bold, Warriors make blockbuster trade

We published our first 2021 NBA Mock Draft last month, right after the lottery results were confirmed. Now, with under a month until the big event, new storylines and juicy narratives are already blossoming. No one knows for certain what will happen on July 29, but we can look ahead — and even have a little fun with it.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Watch: Giannis block on Ayton is one of greatest plays in NBA Finals history…but Skip Bayless hated it

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s clutch block on Deandre Ayton in Game 4 will go down as one of the best plays in NBA Finals history. The Milwaukee Bucks have risen from the dead after facing a serious disadvantage of being down 0-2 in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo helped lead Milwaukee to a Game 3 win, and he helped seal the deal in Game 4.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Lakers Makes Their First Move Of The Offseason

This past season was an extremely difficult one for the Los Angeles Lakers. While the team had a tremendous start to the season, things quickly went downhill as both Anthony Davis and LeBron James faced injuries near the playoffs. While the team eventually made it to the playoffs, the Lakers were still forced into the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and the Phoenix Suns proved to be too strong of a first-round matchup.

