Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics-Sports bodies disappointed but accept Tokyo decision to ban spectators

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Sports federations expressed their disappointment at the decision of Olympics organisers to ban spectators from the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games but understood Japan’s need to take drastic action to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Olympics will take place without spectators in host city Tokyo, organisers said on Thursday, as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games.

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Swimming#Olympics Sports#Reuters#World Athletics#Fina#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team USA wrestling chiropractor is ordered to go to diversity training after she posted a meme on social media comparing the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany

The chiropractor for the American women's wrestling team has been ordered to undergo diversity training after she posted a meme on social media that compared the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Rosie Gallegos-Main, who lives in Idaho, apologized on Wednesday over the post she made last week on...
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
Sportsaustinnews.net

Tokyo Olympics to be held without spectators

Tokyo [Japan], July 8 (ANI): The upcoming Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators, Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa confirmed on Thursday. As per Kyodo News, the decision was taken looking at the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in the region. The decision of barring spectators was agreed on at a...
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

Tokyo Olympics organizer fears that a spectator ban could hurt athletes' performance

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, a former Olympic speedskater and cyclist, said Friday that some athletes had told her they were ready to compete in empty stadiums but that she knew how much better it was to feel the support of the crowd. "I sincerely hope the athletes strive to compete at their highest level,” Hashimoto said. “As an athlete I always wanted people to be watching.”
SportsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Spectators Banned From Tokyo Venues During Upcoming Olympics

Tokyo venues for the upcoming Olympic Games will be prohibited from hosting spectators. Japanese Prime MinisterYoshide Suga confirmed Thursday that the upcoming pandemic-delayed Summer Games would take place with a state of emergency in effect for the country's capital city, CNN reports. The announcement was reportedly made after five Olympic...
Public Healthamericanmilitarynews.com

Tokyo Olympics bans spectators amid rising COVID-19 cases

Fans will be banned from all Olympic venues, the Olympic minister announced Thursday after Tokyo declared a state of emergency due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The Games, delayed a year and scheduled to open July 23 and close Aug. 8, were already to be held without foreign fans, but even local spectators will be barred now, officials said.
Colorado Staterockydailynews.com

Tokyo Olympics Spectator Ban Adeline Gray Colorado Update

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. On July 8, officials in Tokyo announced that all spectators will be banned from Summer Olympics events in the city throughout the games, which run from July 23 to August 8, because of rapidly spiking COVID-19 cases. Only around 15 percent of eligible Japanese residents are fully vaccinated against the disease.
Public Healthwibqam.com

Thailand reports daily record of 98 coronavirus deaths

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand reported on Thursday a daily record of 98 coronavirus deaths, taking total fatalities to 3,032 since the pandemic began last year. The country’s COVID-19 task force also reported 9,186 new coronavirus cases, bringing total infections to 372,215. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)
Sportsprweek.com

What does Tokyo banning spectators from the Olympic Games mean for advertisers?

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are banning spectators from the games this year after Japan declared a state of emergency amid rising COVID-19 infections. The global event takes place from July 23 to August 8, smack in the middle of Japan’s state of emergency, which runs from July 12 to August 22. It’s another blow to the Olympic Games, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, costing organizers $2.8 billion.
Worldwibqam.com

Olympics-Brazilian judokas frustrated after isolation order at ‘patience Games’

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian judokas expressed frustration on Thursday after all the members of their team already in Japan were forced to isolate in their hotel even though none of them had tested positive for COVID-19. Seven members of the hotel staff in the city of Hamamatsu were positive for the virus, obliging the Brazilian team staying there to take precautions.
Sportswibqam.com

Lessons in Olympic spirit from ‘Japan’s’ Korean gold medallist live on

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) – Long before American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos made history with their Black Power salute at the 1968 Olympics, another poignant image of silent protest was etched into the conscience of Koreans – and largely forgotten everywhere else. At the Berlin Olympics in 1936, Korean...
Soccerwibqam.com

UK police arrest four over racist abuse of England soccer players

LONDON (Reuters) – Four people have been arrested over online racist abuse aimed at members of the England soccer team after Sunday’s European Championship final, British police said on Thursday. A specialist team is looking into the offensive comments, police said, after three Black players – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho...

Comments / 0

Community Policy