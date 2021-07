In their continuing fight against illegal Cryptocurrency operations, it’s not exactly a secret that China has been hugely cracking down on not only mining operations looking to set themselves up in the country but also those who have been attempting to smuggle PC hardware into the country. While, to date, this has mostly centred around people attempting to get graphics cards from Hong Kong into the mainland, following a report via Videocardz, one such smuggler has been caught attempting to sneak in around 300 Intel processors. However, it gets even more bizarre as it was discovered that the smuggler in question had around 250 of them physically strapped to his body!