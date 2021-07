The company’s own software division, Cariad, is to attack the dominant US tech giants Tesla and Google with the help of ever stronger penetration of the VW group models. That could be one of the effects of the desired goal of using a Volkswagen operating system of its own in around 40 million vehicles of the largest European car group within the current decade, said CEO Herbert Diess at the online general meeting. “With Cariad we want to develop the leading software alternative to Tesla and Google by 2030.”