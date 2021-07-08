Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Starmer hears NI parties’ concerns about implementation of Brexit

Shropshire Star
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Labour leader met with the five main parties in Northern Ireland at Stormont during two days of official engagements in the region. Northern Ireland’s political parties have outlined their worries around the implementation of Brexit to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. The parties are divided over the Northern Ireland...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Louise Haigh
Person
Stephen Farry
Person
Colum Eastwood
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Uk#Ni#Labour#Stormont#Unionists#Eu#St Andrew#Sdlp#State#Sdlplive#Alliance#The Uk Government#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

EU chief rejects renegotiation of NI rules in Brexit pact

LONDON (AP) — The head of the European Union’s executive arm flatly refused Thursday to renegotiate post-Brexit trade rules with the U.K. after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the bloc to work with his government to find “practical solutions” to red tape and inspections that are causing shortages of some goods in Northern Ireland.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Starmer brands Tories ‘party of crime and disorder’, as Labour research finds £1.6bn hole in police budgets

Keir Starmer has branded the Conservatives “the party of crime and disorder” after Labour analysis found police budgets are £1.6 billion down on their level when Boris Johnson’s party came to power in 2010.Labour accused the Home Office of misrepresenting the true level of Tory cuts to police, as Sir Keir promised to scrap the prime minister’s plans for a “pointless” royal yacht and divert its £283m funding to tackling anti-social behaviour.Writing in The Independent as he launched a campaign for safer communities, Sir Keir compared government ministers to “contortionists” trying to twist figures to hide the true scale...
EconomyThe Independent

Inside Politics: Brexit trade war ‘inevitable’, Starmer brands Tories ‘party of crime and disorder’

Did you have trouble getting items from the shops yesterday? Pictures of empty shelves are plastered all over most of this morning’s papers, amid more warnings from the food industry that the UK’s “pingdemic” could cause major disruption to supplies. There may be more bad news for businesses further down the line after the EU rejected Lord Frost’s calls to re-write the Northern Ireland protocol, sparking fears of a full blown trade war. Elsewhere, Keir Starmer wants to crack down on crime and today launches a campaign for safer communities. NHS staff have been offered a 3 per cent pay rise.
HealthPosted by
newschain

Northern Ireland parties divided over Westminster direction on abortion services

The DUP has said that a Westminster direction that Stormont must set up full abortion services in Northern Ireland has “undermined” devolution. But Sinn Fein, the Alliance Party and Green Party have welcomed the move by the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, with deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill stating that a “blockage” of women’s rights by the DUP had now been overcome.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Brexit news live: EU will not renegotiate NI Protocol, Ursula von der Leyen says after Boris Johnson call

XXXUrsula von der Leyen is refusing Boris Johnson’s plea for the EU to renegotiate the post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland when he rang her urging her to reconsider. The EU Commission president tweeted: “Boris Johnson called to present the UK Command paper on the Irish/Northern Irish Protocol. The EU will continue to be creative and flexible within the Protocol framework. But we will not renegotiate.”Following their conversation, a No 10 spokesperson said the PM explained to Ms Von der Leyen that the Protocol was “operationally unsustainable” and insisted she engage with solutions put forward by the UK. Asked about...
Economykitco.com

EU rejects UK demand for new post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain demanded on Wednesday a new deal to oversee problematic post-Brexit trade involving Northern Ireland, warning it already had the right to unilaterally ignore parts of an agreement struck with the bloc just last year. The European Commission immediately poured cold water on the plea,...
Politicsamericanpeoplenews.com

EU rejects call to rework Northern Ireland Protocol

Just hours after it was proposed, the European Commission has already rejected the UK Government’s call to renegotiate the Northern Ireland Protocol. UK government ministers published proposed changes to the current arrangement, designed to keep trade flowing in Northern Ireland after Brexit, and called for new talks. However, Maros Sefcovic,...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

NI political leaders divided over Government call to renegotiate protocol

Unionist leaders in Northern Ireland have welcomed the UK Government’s call to renegotiate elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol as a “significant and welcome first step”. But nationalists have reacted with anger, accusing Westminster of “shamelessly ignoring” its international treaty obligations. Brexit minister Lord Frost said on Wednesday “we cannot...
EuropeBBC

Brexit: UK wants to redraw Northern Ireland Protocol

The UK has unveiled a new set of demands to redraw the post-Brexit trading arrangements it agreed with the EU for Northern Ireland. The government said border checks on goods from Great Britain it signed up to in the 2019 Brexit divorce deal had proved unsustainable. Brexit Minister Lord Frost...
EconomyColumbian

London irks EU with demand to change post-Brexit trade rules

LONDON — The British government said Wednesday that post-Brexit trade rules it negotiated with the European Union “cannot go on” and need a major rewrite, straining already-tense U.K.-EU relations and drawing a message of concern from the U.S. government. The government said Britain would be justified in unilaterally suspending the...
Europekdal610.com

Factbox-What is Britain demanding on Brexit?

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is demanding the European Union agree to rework the post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, warning it had considered taking unilateral action but would try once again to find a new relationship. To avoid creating a hard border on the island of Ireland, Britain agreed...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Brussels slams the door on Boris Johnson’s proposal to renegotiate Northern Ireland agreements

The European Commission has rejected this Wednesday the ultimatum of the Government of Boris Johnson, which has threatened to unilaterally suspend the Brexit agreements that affect Northern Ireland if Brussels does not agree to renegotiate the agreement on that island. Brussels has taken just over an hour to rule out any renegotiation of the Protocol on Northern Ireland agreed with London in the framework of the agreement to exit the Kingdom from the EU (Brexit). The Community Executive has recalled in a statement that that agreement was accepted and signed at the end of 2019 by Johnson and his chief negotiator, David Frost, the two people who now sign the Downing Street document that considers the protocol unfeasible.
PoliticsBBC

Brexit: Stormont Parties divided on UK call to amend NI Protocol

Northern Ireland's political parties are divided on calls by the government for the EU to begin negotiations to radically amend the Brexit protocol. On Wednesday, Number 10 gave details of some proposals and said a new arrangement was urgently needed. Unionist parties, which oppose the protocol, have welcomed the statement...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Brexit news – live: UK to ‘warn EU it may deviate from divorce deal’ over NI, as DUP says Protocol ‘failed’

The UK government could this week warn EU leaders it will move away from terms agreed in the Brexit deal if more flexibility is not shown over the Northern Ireland Protocol, a report suggests.David Frost is reportedly set to announce a significant change to the Protocol, a source allegedly told Reuters, which could jeopardise the already strained relationship between the UK and the EU.The news agency said Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator is due to update Parliament in the next two days and will present a fresh paper on Brexit to lawmakers, in what could be a critical moment for the five-year divorce settlement. It comes after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said this morning it was time EU leaders admitted the Protocol “has failed” and is creating “very substantial trade problems”. Speaking after a virtual meeting with EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, Sir Jeffrey told the BBC “both the UK government and the EU must now renegotiate”.Poor Boris Johnson, isolating on ‘freedom day’ – the heart bleeds | Sean O’GradyUK forced to reopen sensitive Ukraine trade pact after errors in textRishi Sunak facing probe over use of poverty statistics
PoliticsBBC

NI Troubles: 'Robust conversation' as parties meet Lewis over legacy

There was a frank exchange between the Northern Ireland secretary and Stormont leaders over legacy proposals. Speaking after the meeting, the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said there had been a "fairly robust conversation" with Brandon Lewis. The government has outlined a package of measures, including an end to civil...

Comments / 0

Community Policy