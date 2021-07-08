Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Fendi celebrates eternal city Rome at haute couture show

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 15 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) – Italian fashion house Fendi used soft colours and marbleised patterns for its haute couture collection on Thursday, presenting a line of luxurious gowns and outfits. Designer Kim Jones said he looked to late Italian film director Pier Paolo Pasolini’s depictions of Rome, where Fendi is based, for...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Kate Moss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haute Couture#Rome#Fashion House#Reuters#Italian#British#French#Lvmh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsTelegraph

Glittering gowns, supermodels and one major revival: highlights from Haute Couture week

Fendi Couture: From Orlando’s England to Pasolini’s Rome. For his Fendi couture debut, Kim Jones looked to the England of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando. His second couture outing found him in a more Italian mood, with filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini on his mind. “I was particularly interested in his poetry, and how he lived between the old Rome and new Rome, and his gravitation toward this building,” he said with a sweep taking in his office in the Fendi Palazzo, the landmark building on one of Rome’s highest hills.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Pyer Moss Couture Show Rained Out, Rescheduled

POSTPONED: Not even Mother Nature can stop Kerby Jean-Raymond from making history with his first Pyer Moss couture collection livestreaming as part of Paris Couture Week. After three rain-soaked hours Thursday afternoon at Villa Lewaro in leafy Irvington, N.Y., the first Black designer to be asked to join the couture calendar called it off — for now.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Paris Is Back: Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lawrence and Sofia Coppola Attend Haute Couture’s Live Runway Shows

From Balenciaga and Chanel to Piaget and Chopard, the annual week of haute-couture and high-jewelry presentations offered a wealth of glamour amid France’s return to post-pandemic living. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Velvet ropes controlling the line of customers eager to...
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Every Look From Pyer Moss Fall/Winter 2021 Haute Couture

It's been a big year for Creative Director Kerby Jean-Raymond. After designing Vice President Kamala Harris's "new wave" coat at the 59th Presidential Inauguration, announcing his highly-anticipated return to New York Fashion Week following a two-year hiatus, and becoming the first Black designer invited to show Haute Couture during Paris Couture Week, Jean-Raymond's Pyer Moss has quickly become a cultural phenomenon of American fashion history.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Pyer Moss' Couture Debut Celebrates Black Inventors

On Saturday, Kerby Jean-Raymond presented Pyer Moss’s very first couture outing, a collection titled “WUT U IZ.” Held at the sprawling estate of Madam C.J. Walker, America’s first female self-made millionaire, the show was, in its entirety, a celebration of Black innovation and excellence. Walker got her start selling haircare...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Paris Fashion Week Returns, Making The Case For In-Person Haute Couture

For over a year and a half, the global fashion industry — and haute couture in particular — has struggled without live fashion and film red carpet events. This week, haute couture designers gathered in Paris to show their new collections. Designers, buyers and the international press assembled to see the 33 brands showing their collections on the runway.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

“A Celebration of African American Influence”: Kerby Jean-Raymond Becomes First Black U.S. Designer to Show at Paris Couture Week

The designer's runway show — held at the historic New York estate of Madam C.J. Walker — pays "homage to Black people" says stylist Law Roach. On a clear blue day Saturday, Law Roach, Hollywood fashion ambassador, THR power stylist and image architect to the likes of Zendaya, Celine Dion, Tiffany Haddish, Anya Taylor-Joy and Naomi Osaka, was among the guests sitting in chairs spread out on the lawn of Villa Lewaro to witness the haute couture runway debut from Pyer Moss, the first Black American fashion house ever invited to show by Paris’ Chambre Syndicale.
EnvironmentHarper's Bazaar

Haute Couture Designers Turn Trash Into Treasure

The most precious thing on earth is, well, earth. While Haute Couture Fashion Week might seem like the last place you’d expect to see upcycling, the realities of climate change have made the ultimate luxury environmental awareness. That seemed to be a message of the Fall 2021 haute couture collections, which featured lots of vintage denim and other fabric reuse.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Forbes

Jean Paul Gaultier Watches His AW21 Haute Couture Show For The First Time From The Front Row

Sacai designer Chitose Abe designed the collection of deconstructed silhouettes matching them to Gaultier’s signature punk style of past looks of corsetry and sailor shirts. If you remember correctly Jean Paul Gaultier did his last couture show in January 2020 and turned over the keys to his couture atelier to guest designers for each new collection, not just one creative head. His AW21-22 haute couture collection, a collaboration between Chitose Abe, founder of the brand Sacai, was a three-way team effort with tattoo artist Dr. Woo joining with his second-skin prints.
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Fendi Couture Fall 2021

Can a couture show spawn an “It” shoe? Kim Jones hit on a winning idea by transposing the arched loggia of Fendi’s imposing Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana into a nifty wedge heel that is eye-catching, but also feels like it’s been part of the brand since forever. “Just looking at...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Pyer Moss Couture Was Not Your Average Fashion Show

Rained out? No problem, Kerby Jean-Raymond and his Pyer Moss team can handle it. His Fall-Winter 2021-22 couture collection was supposed to be revealed on Thursday, but it poured cats and dogs in New York, preventing the show from taking place. A pioneer in his own right, Jean-Raymond is one of us. Starting out making streetwear, he’s the first black-founded brand to be invited by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture to show a collection. But look at him now. The fearless designer is breaking glass ceilings in the City of Lights to showcase his collection on fashion’s highest stage.
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

The most stunning beauty looks from Paris Haute Couture Week

‘The inspiration was rock, with a bit of punk,’ explains hair stylist Damien Boissinot. ‘It’s an inverted braid, starting from the neck to the front, and slicked down on the sides. The end of the braid is pinned and twisted in front, and a few hairs are left out of place for a rock look.’ The finished plait, which alludes to a modern Chanel version of a mohawk, is topped with a black bow with an extra long ribbon that hangs down the models’ backs. ‘The longer ribbon is cooler. It gives real attitude for the silhouette.’
Designers & Collectionsanothermag.com

How Impressionism Inspired Chanel’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Haute Couture Show

Gabrielle Chanel has a reputation – not unfairly – for unstinting, uncompromising modernism, even futurism. Witness the current exhibition of her work at Paris’ Palais Galliera museum. There’s a blouse from 1916 that could have been made yesterday, and worn today; a black lace dress from 1919 that could be next season. Half the fashion press wafting through the exhibition were, basically, shopping it.
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

The Best Looks From the Fall 2021 Haute Couture Shows

After a year of primarily virtual debuts, the Fall 2021 Haute Couture shows came back in full force in Paris this week, delivering on a promise of — and desire for — grandeur, excitement and fantasy. The presentations themselves gave us plenty to talk about. There was an impressive Balenciaga...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Collection

Fresh off the heels of his second haute couture collection for Fendi, Kim Jones is releasing his most retail-focused proposal for the Roman house since his arrival. But don’t call it a pre-collection. “Rather than doing pre-collections, we do large show collections and then capsule collections, which can be different things,” Jones explained, on the phone from Rome where he was shooting campaigns to come. “We’ve decided to invest more in actual show collections, which have much more visibility, and which customers can enjoy the experience of.”
Designers & Collectionsanothermag.com

Valentino A/W21 Haute Couture: A Stellar Show In Every Respect

A Valentino haute couture show is a joy to behold on multiple levels – this latest was even more multi-layered, many-faceted and deliriously intense than normal. Because, of course, times still aren’t normal – you don’t usually need to have nasal swabs to attend a fashion show (or, indeed, a dinner), and audiences aren’t sparsely spread, few in number, with many willing guests unable, for various reasons, to travel. But such is a fashion show staged in a slowing (but still present) global pandemic, a fact inescapable and evident from the masked faces to the sharp aldehyde scent of hand-sanitiser and the tentative waves safely replacing warm embraces. Except … except that you kind of forgot about it as Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino clothes began to emerge, on a catwalk erected over a Venetian lagoon in the shadow of the city’s Arsenale, where boats used to be made to ferry the riches of the world to this hub of Renaissance creativity. This time, the riches came on a plane, from Rome. I’m sure a few Visconti doges were turning in their graves over that.
Beauty & FashionNYLON

The Best Beauty Moments From Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021

After over a year of digital Fashion Week events, Paris Haute Couture week returned this month with a bang. As always, the extremely expensive outfits provided some much-needed escapism from the everyday. The hair and makeup looks were equally extraordinary to match. From 3D-printed nails to braided mohawks and face...

Comments / 0

Community Policy