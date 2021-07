James Wiseman's name has shown up in trade rumors here and there, more so in speculation that he could be a valuable chip should the Warriors decide to pursue a star, namely Damian Lillard. At just 20 years old, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick has a ton of value for a team looking to develop in the long term, though he might not be the best option for a team whose peak window for winning now may close soon.