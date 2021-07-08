Microsoft's Xbox Space Jam collab controllers are now up for sale on Amazon

Not every day is chock-full of deals on the devices we love most, and while great discounts still seem relatively scarce post-Prime Day, there are still a handful of price reductions and sales to make note of. Right now, for instance, Amazon is offering the space gray variant of the Apple AirPods Max for $478, the lowest price to date on Apple’s over-ear headphones. Although heavy, Apple’s first pair of dedicated cans offer terrific noise cancellation, a dependable set of controls, and Apple’s apt-titled spatial audio feature, a neat piece of software that adds a greater sense of depth to select content (including thousands of tracks in the Apple Music catalog). Pair those hallmarks with balanced sound and a luxe, premium build and you have one of the best pairs of noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Read our review.