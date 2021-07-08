Tornado Warning issued for Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, call the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889- 6889. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Hyde A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HYDE COUNTY At 303 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Fairfield, or 32 miles southeast of Plymouth, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Scranton, Fairfield, Rose Bay, Lake Mattamuskeet and Alligator Lake. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN