White County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for White by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: White The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central White County in southeastern Illinois * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 203 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Carmi, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Crossville around 220 PM CDT. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

