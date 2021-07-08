Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hunterdon; Middlesex; Morris; Somerset The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Southeastern Morris County in northern New Jersey Somerset County in northern New Jersey North central Middlesex County in northern New Jersey * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 302 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over White House Station, or 7 miles northwest of Somerville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Somerville, Bridgewater, Madison, Middlesex, Florham Park, East Hanover, Bound Brook, Manville, Chatham, Mendham, High Bridge, Peapack And Gladstone, Lebanon, Far Hills, Flagtown, Martinsville, Millington, Cloverhill and White House Station. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 19 and 42. Interstate 80 in New Jersey near mile marker 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 7 and 39. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH