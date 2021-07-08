Cancel
Cassia County, ID

Heat Advisory issued for Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region, Raft River Region by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Raft River Region HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Hot conditions with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. * WHERE...Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raft#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory
