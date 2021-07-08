15 Elite Series That Rival the High-Society Drama of Gossip Girl
We'll admit it: there's no show that can replace the insane drama and incredible fashion of Gossip Girl. The CW drama premiered nearly 14 years ago and ended back in 2012, and though we can still stream it all on HBO Max, there's only so many times we can rewatch all six seasons. Luckily, the HBO Max Gossip Girl reboot is here to fill the void left by the original series. But if you're looking for more shows about prep schools, blue-blood rivalries, and teenage drama, then check out the gallery for 15 shows that even Blair Waldorf would deem acceptable alternatives.www.popsugar.com
