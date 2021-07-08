Cancel
Electric Vehicle News: Why EV Stocks NIO, TSLA and CCIV Are Down Today

By William White
InvestorPlace
 15 days ago

Electric vehicle (EV) news for Thursday includes the stocks of several companies in the space running lower today. EV stocks are falling today, but it doesn’t seem like it has to do with anything the companies themselves did. Instead, the stock market is down overall today with shareholders nervous about economic recovery. That’s partially due to fears that the Delta variant of the coronavirus will slow down that recovery. You can learn all about that by following this link.

