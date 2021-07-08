Dodge’s New Electric Muscle Car Marks the Return of the Fratzog

Cancel
If you were paying attention when Dodge teased its upcoming electric muscle car (and if you weren't, take a minute to click that link and catch up in another tab), you might have caught a strange triangular logo flash across your screen. Rendered in red on a black background, it looks kind of menacing, like a cross between the radiation warning symbol and the badge of the Klingon Empire. But this logo has existed before, and apparently, it will exist again. You're looking at the fratzog.

