Dodge’s New Electric Muscle Car Marks the Return of the Fratzog

Those of you watching Stellantis’ EV day may have noticed something interesting when they were talking about Dodge’s plans for a future electric muscle car. A particular design motif, seen in the taillight design, and what looked like an odd, roughly triangular logo. While I suspect some of you may have recognized it, there’s likely many who had questions. Questions like “what is that thing?” and “what does it have to do with Dodge?” and “does it have a funny name?” I’m happy to say that the answer to all those questions is a resounding “yes!” Crap, that doesn’t work. I’ll explain anyway.