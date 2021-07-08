Dodge’s New Electric Muscle Car Marks the Return of the Fratzog
If you were paying attention when Dodge teased its upcoming electric muscle car (and if you weren't, take a minute to click that link and catch up in another tab), you might have caught a strange triangular logo flash across your screen. Rendered in red on a black background, it looks kind of menacing, like a cross between the radiation warning symbol and the badge of the Klingon Empire. But this logo has existed before, and apparently, it will exist again. You're looking at the fratzog.www.motortrend.com
Comments / 0