(BPT) - Surprisingly, the answer to that question is not very clear. A new survey shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans (65%) — including a whopping 76% of millennials and 83% of Gen Z — have had longer relationships with their current mobile providers than they've had with their romantic partners. And in that survey, conducted by Xfinity Mobile in partnership with Wakefield, more than 40% of consumers only choose to stay with their current mobile plan because “breaking up” with them is just too complicated.