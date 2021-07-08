Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma County, CA

Has Instagram Ruined Local Farming?

sonomamag.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld MacDonald never had an Instagram account. But he had a farm. And on that farm, he had a pig and some cows and some ducks and so on. But he probably never had to post daily updates letting everyone know how his animals were doing. Or find the best light or background before taking a photo of his horse. Or pretend like everything was perfect on that farm, when maybe some days, it was really just one big, dirty, sweaty, backbreaking mess.

www.sonomamag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Industry
City
Sebastopol, CA
City
Glen Ellen, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radical Family Farms#Chinese#Asian#Instagram A#Bee Well Farms#Flatbed Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Local Family Farm Hires Interns with Special Needs

A Fort Worth family farm is cultivating opportunities and support for the special needs community. Stone’s Throw Farm Co. is a sustainable farm that produces fresh fruit, herbs, vegetables, pickles and jams, without the use of chemicals, pesticides or synthetic fertilizers. The products are grown, made and sold with the help of farm interns and farmers who have special needs.
Compton, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Lavender farm has sweet smell of success

COMPTON — Karen Fancher waved to passing cars while she sat at a small table on her front porch wrapping rubber bands around stems of lavender she harvested from her gardens. She was also …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
@growwithco

Indoor Farming Businesses Meet Growing Demand for Local Produce

High-tech greenhouse startups are supplying crops to local supermarkets and restaurants as consumers increasingly crave locally grown food. Consumer interest in local products, which has been growing for years, accelerated during the pandemic. Indoor farms, which provide locally grown produce to supermarkets and restaurants, have attracted significant investment to support...
Polk City, FLfox13news.com

Experience friendly animals from all over the world at local farm and apiary

POLK CITY, Fla. - A new farm in Polk City is giving families a chance to pet, feed and interact with some unique and friendly animals. Bell Family Farm and Apiary is home to The Florida Zebu Experience. Owners Ray and Sarah Bell say their goal is to help people disconnect with the world and connect with nature, while learning about farm life.
Presque Isle, MEwagmtv.com

County farmers welcomed local on Open Farm Day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Open Farm Day is a chance for the public to walk a mile in the muddy boots of their local farmer. “If you’re coming into the county this is a good way to get your foot in. This is what being from the county and being in Maine I feel like is all about,” said Ayana Green, a farm laborer at Micmac Farm.
Gardiner, NYTimes Union

Yoga classes growing at local farms

Farmers already do magic — taking seeds and turning them into a wide array of nourishing food. But tending soil isn’t always lucrative or a sure bet. Crops get lost to pests, relentless rain, and drought. So local farmers have had to work more magic to bring in community, and money.
Union County, IACreston News Advertiser

Farm to Fork: A locally sourced dining experience

In partnership with the Union County Development Association, the Farm to Fork Committee is shutting down part of Montgomery Street to host an authentic farm-to-table dinner. This will be a four-course family-style farm dinner featuring local Iowa produce, protein, and pairings and prepared by Chef Aaron Holt. Many Iowans have...
cincinnatirefined.com

A Local Chef's Summertime Staples and Favorite Farms

Summer is the time for refreshing drinks, dinners al fresco, smoky grilled entrees, and plates full of colorful fresh foods. For Ken Durbin, the founder and chef behind The At Home Chef, he loves preparing custom meals for clients all year long, but summer has to be his favorite. "I get asked all the time, 'What's the secret to a great meal?' And I say, eat what's in season, source it locally, and most importantly, get what the farmer's recommend," says Durbin. "All of that's easier in the summer."
Agriculturecfra.org

Case Study: Women in Local Food and Farming

Learn more about the Women in Local Food and Farming on our blog. In May 2021, Center for Rural Affairs staff members Erin Schoenberg and Kirstin Bailey filmed an "alternative" farm tour to share with an online audience. The farm tour features the southeast Nebraska-based group. Women in Local Food...
South Windsor, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Some local farms feeling rain’s impact more than others

In all of Brian Gavitt’s 30 years at South Windsor’s Orchard Hill Farm, he’s never seen rain quite like this. Over the past month, frequent thunderstorms and flash flooding have caused headaches for some local farmers, who, until now, had been rather optimistic about this year’s selling season following the challenging season they faced last year during the coronavirus pandemic.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Local farms face a rainy harvest season

After days of rain, the sun broke overhead as Carl Hills picked swelling fruit from a peach tree. The ground was wet but didn’t give way as he walked his farm’s rolling hills, lined with rows of fruits and vegetables. A former orchard, Kimball Fruit Farm spans 140 acres along...
Franklin County, KYThe State-Journal

Kellie Sebastian: Growing food access, local farms

Together we can raise $5,000 to make fresh food more affordable for everyone in our community! Contribute during our summer fundraising drive and help the farmers market make fresh food more affordable for everyone by visiting our website, http://www.franklincountyfarmersmarket.org/growing-food-access or, by stopping at the WesBanco welcome table any Tuesday or Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
AgricultureHerald-Journal

Utah-only farm subscription box to support local farmers and families

The drought and the pandemic have created challenges for farmers and small businesses across the state. Farmers Feeding Utah Miracle projects are one way the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation has been helping farmers, and now the foundation is working on more options to connect the community to local products. “We're...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

See everything Lambs Farm has to offer

In 1961, Bob Terese and Corinne Owen were determined to start a business where adults with disabilities could learn and lead productive lives. They opened a pet shop in Chicago on State Street called The Lambs, confident that the employees would thrive due to the unconditional love and forgiving nature of animals.
Wellsburg, WVIntelligencer

Taste of Place: Meals Link Dinner Table to Local Farms

WELLSBURG — “What do West Virginians call farm to table? Breakfast, lunch and dinner. It wasn’t invented in Napa.”. Chatman Neely wasn’t just talking the local-food talk. As a native of Princeton – with a family farm so long lived it has straddled the West Virginia/Virginia border since the Civil War – knowing how to put a sense of place on a plate is pretty much in his DNA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy