Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Moore non-committal on WNBA return with documentary upcoming

By DOUG FEINBERG
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8Bvy_0arFXEJi00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Maya Moore's husband Jonathan Irons had a quick answer when asked if he wanted to see his wife play basketball again.

“I see her all the time. we have a basketball hoop in the back of the house," he said laughing during an interview with The Associated Press this week. “She's still got it. She made a trick shot from her mama's bedroom to the goal. She still shoots from deep and will shoot your lights out.”

That fact he says Moore still has it is welcome news for WNBA fans wondering if the former league MVP will return to the league.

Irons was only able to watch Moore on TV when she was dominating women's basketball at UConn and then with the Minnesota Lynx while he was in jail serving a 50-year sentence for a crime that Moore and her extended family helped get overturned.

He was released last July and married Moore a few weeks later. A documentary of their story — “Breakaway” — that was produced by Robin Roberts will air next week on ESPN.

Moore, who left the WNBA in 2019 to help Irons win his release, remains non-committal when asked about returning to the league.

“I'm not thinking about that at all right now,” she said. “This whole thing has been so unexpected. when Jonathan got home it was like OK now the rest can start in a way. That's what we've been doing. The story is unfolding still. This is where we're at right now, living in the present.”

The 32-year-old Moore will be in New York next week to accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs.

“It’s just a special opportunity to continue to celebrate what happened,” Moore said. “To continue to have a space to share with people more of my heart. As an athlete, the context of what we do naturally is kind of limited. Our performance, what is going on. the drama of the game. We are more than athletes. We are people. We have stories. We have hearts and lives. We have things that are bigger than sports that makes our hearts beat.

“The Arthur Ashe award gives me the opportunity to take a little more time to talk about what really matters. I’m really excited for people to hear and share some of these things directly from me.”

The documentary shows footage of Moore and Irons during their journey the last few years as she tried to help him get his conviction overturned. After he was released, Irons visited the home where he grew up with his grandmother and also visited her gravesite. He was in prison when she died said in the show that he didn't find out she has passed away until a few weeks after she died.

Moore has always been a private person, rarely giving the public a glimpse of her life until now.

Irons, who filed a civil suit against the St. Charles County law enforcement authorities who his attorney says framed him., has taken advantage of his freedom over the last year. The couple went to California and has also visited the Grand Canyon.

Irons said he has appreciated the little things people take for granted since his release on July 1, 2020.

“I got to hold a baby for the first time in 22 years,” said Irons, though he and Moore don't have children and didn't say who's baby he held. “It was scary but such a wonderful thing.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
14K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Prison#The Associated Press#Mvp#Uconn#The Minnesota Lynx#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
WSB Radio

Cunningham, Suggs headline list of point guards in NBA draft

Cade Cunningham arrived at Oklahoma State as the expected No. 1 overall NBA draft pick and did nothing to change that in one season as the Cowboys’ floor leader. He’s the headliner in this draft among the point guards and overall among all prospects, while Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs could also be a top-four pick after leading the Zags to the brink of an unbeaten season.
NBAPosted by
WSB Radio

Milwaukee Bucks' fans celebrate NBA championship with parade

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Thousands of fans lined downtown Milwaukee streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city’s first NBA championship in half a century. Six police officers on horseback clopped past cheering fans at the head of a procession...
NFLPosted by
WSB Radio

Jets assistant Knapp dies of injuries from bicycle accident

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday of injuries suffered in a bicycle accident near his home in California last Saturday. He was 58. Knapp’s family released a statement through the team that the longtime NFL assistant coach died at 2:32 p.m. EDT.
NFLPosted by
WSB Radio

NFL teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could face forfeits

NEW YORK — The NFL’s latest mandate throws a new wrinkle into the league’s playoff scenarios. The league announced Thursday that COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeits for teams and the loss of paychecks for players. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo that if a...
MLBPosted by
WSB Radio

Rays acquire All-Star slugger Cruz from non-contending Twins

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Nelson Cruz packed up his big bat and joined a contender. The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Cruz, one of baseball's most proven sluggers, in a four-player trade with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. Cruz was well aware of the likelihood he'd be dealt this month,...
Texas StatePosted by
WSB Radio

AP source: Big 12 leaders discuss how to keep Texas and OU

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Big 12 leaders held a call without Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday to discuss how to keep the league's flagship schools from bolting to the Southeastern Conference — and contingency plans to survive without them. “There was no panic,” a person familiar with the meeting told...
MLBPosted by
WSB Radio

Rays acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from Twins

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Nelson Cruz packed up his big bat and joined a contender. The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Cruz, one of baseball's most proven sluggers, in a four-player trade with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. Moments before opening a four-game series at Cleveland, the Rays, who entered...
NHLPosted by
WSB Radio

NHL roster freeze lifts, flat cap prompts money-saving moves

Carolina traded its playoff starting goaltender to Detroit to avoid arbitration. Philadelphia sent a high draft pick to Arizona to take on a pricey defenseman. The New York Rangers gave a back-to-back Stanley Cup winner a contract reigning champion Tampa Bay never could have afforded. The moves made Thursday when...
NHLPosted by
WSB Radio

Blackhawks GM Bowman pledges to cooperate with investigation

Chicago Blackhawks executive Stan Bowman pledged Thursday to cooperate with an investigation into allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010. The team's president of hockey operations and general manager refused to answer a question about a meeting concerning the allegations 11 years ago that he was reported to be part of. Bowman cited ongoing litigation —the Blackhawks face two lawsuits — as well as the investigation being run by a formal federal prosecutor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy