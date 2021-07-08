Register now: Leading the offshore wind industry in the Albany region

For years now, the sanctity of our scenic ocean vistas has been trotted out as reason enough to torpedo offshore wind farming. That is, unsurprisingly, nonsense. Wind is a safe, clean and renewable energy source, but you know what’s not? Fossil fuels. If you look closely at the sources of misinformation about renewables something tells me you’ll find the greasy tentacles of big oil, coal, etc. Their ability to peddle you more dinosaur juice is to convince people that renewables are either too cumbersome, too expensive or too erratic to meet our considerable energy appetite. They do this by convincing rubes that solar power causes rolling blackouts in Texas and windmills cause cancer.