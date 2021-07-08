Cancel
Register now: Leading the offshore wind industry in the Albany region

By Glenn Epps
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe offshore wind industry is coming to the Capital Region. Join ABR as we discuss the future of the growing industry with Doreen Harris, CEO of NYSERDA and Megan Daly, chief commerce officer at the Port of Albany.

