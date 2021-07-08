UK Competition Watchdog Warns Motorola Over Possible Sale Of UK Emergency Services Network: FT

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telia et al tout battery-saving 5G advance; Swisscom faces outage flak, loses appeal; Nokia boosts cybersecurity in Estonia. The first phase of an investigation by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority has found Cellnex's acquisition of Three UK's passive infrastructure raises serious competition concerns. As the CMA points out in its statement on the matter, Cellnex is already the largest independent supplier of mobile towers in the UK, following its acquisition of the telecom division of Arqiva in 2020, and the authority fears that the Three deal would only cement Cellnex's market dominance, ultimately leading to "higher prices or lower quality services for network operators." It says that its initial analysis found evidence to suggest that CK Hutchison, Three's parent company, could have sold its towers to an alternative buyer rather than the existing market leader. The CMA has given Cellnex and CK Hutchison five working days to come up with legally binding proposals to address the competition concerns identified: If and when these are supplied, the CMA would have a further five working days to consider whether to move onto Phase 2 of the investigation. (See Eurobites: Cellnex buys Arqiva's towers unit for ï¿½2B and Cellnex emerges as Euro mobile tower power player.)