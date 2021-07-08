Cancel
Business

UK Competition Watchdog Warns Motorola Over Possible Sale Of UK Emergency Services Network: FT

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) may have to sell the U.K. emergency services network Airwave after the Competition and Markets Authority raised concerns over Motorola exploiting its influence, the Financial Times reports. Motorola’s Airwave is a key supplier to the U.K.’s £1.2 billion Emergency Services Network contract. Motorola acquired Airwave...

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

#Emergency Services#Uk#Uk Competition Watchdog#Motorola Solutions Inc#Msi#Airwave#The Financial Times#Esn#Cma
